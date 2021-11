Smartpay has launched its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service, which combines an all-in-one payment experience and interest free payment solution. Smartpay is one of the first free of charge BNPL payment option for Japanese consumers who have credit cards. There are no sign-up fees, interest fees, settlement fees, or late charges. The payment experience is also Japan's first cross-merchant, cross-platform, and single-click checkout BNPL service, allowing consumers to checkout in as little as 10 seconds. The BNPL payment solution is simple to understand, structured on three equal installments over eight weeks.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO