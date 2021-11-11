ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese police seize $62M in ETH and FIL from Filecoin mining scammers

By Steve Kaaru
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in China have busted a Filecoin mining scam and seized digital currencies worth $62 million. According to local reports, the authorities arrested 31 alleged scammers and seized Ether, Filecoin, and local token Teda in the operation that spanned several cities, including Shanghai and Shenzhen. Chinese authorities confirmed that...

