Revenue generated by Montana’s state trust lands topped $100 million last fiscal year, the first time in six years revenue has hit triple figures. The state’s roughly 5.2 million surface and 6.2 million mineral acres are managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation under the purview of the Montana State Board of Land Commissioners. The board is made up of Montana’s top five statewide elected officials: Gov. Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, State Auditor Troy Downing and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

