1 dead, 2 more sent to hospital after multi-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead Wednesday night after a four-car crash that happened near the intersection of 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD confirms that two more people were transported to nearby hospitals, one of them is said to be in critical condition.

The accident began as an attempted traffic stop by police just before 6 p.m.. The driver did not stop, and then crashed into several cars.

Police stated that no officer pursued the car.

“Make no mistake about it, we want to protect the public and whenever there is some type of vehicle pursuit or someone takes off from an officer at a traffic stop, we take all those factors into consideration, the traffic, pedestrians, the area that we’re in, and what type of traffic stop it was,” said William Young, public information officer with IMPD.

Young added, “this is a heavily traveled area, we don’t want to put the public in harm, so that’s why the officer did not pursue the suspect vehicle, in hopes that vehicle would slow down, and realize the officer is not pursuing you, but unfortunately, that did not happen.”

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that drove away from the attempted stop, were the two taken to the hospital.

One person was killed in a car that rolled over during the accident.

IMPD is asking anyone in the area who may have seen the crash to contact police.

“Our North District officers are actually canvassing this area, trying to speak with the business owners. As you can tell, the 38th and Keystone corridor is a very highly traveled area so there may have been folks traveling back and forth or home from work this evening so we encourage them if they have any information to please reach out to the police department if you saw exactly what occurred,” said Young.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

