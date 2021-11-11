Tom Morello Reveals What He Thinks Might Be The 'Best Album Ever'

Photo: Getty Images North America

Tom Morello 's been a part of some of the most iconic rock albums of the late 21st century, but you've got to go back decades to find the music that he considers the best of the best. On November 8, Led Zeppelin 's fourth album, Led Zeppelin IV , turned 50, and the Rage Against the Machine guitarist commemorated the milestone by praising the project that gave us one of the most famous rock songs of all time: "Stairway to Heaven."

"50 years ago," Tom captioned a photo of the album cover on Instagram. "Candidate for best album ever."

It's a bold, but understandable, statement. See Tom's post below.

Though he's reflecting on the past, Tom's also spawning the future of rock & roll. His 10-year-old son Roman Morello not only got his dad's musical skills, but Tom believes his kid is the best guitar player in the family. Last month, Roman and Nandi Bushell (another musical prodigy) released a song together and Tom teased it by saying people "will learn that I am the SECOND best guitarist in the Morello family."

He doubled down on that statement in a TikTok showing the father-son duo jamming , which he captioned "Here is a TikTok of a great guitar player and also Tom Morello."