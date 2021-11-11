ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tom Morello Reveals What He Thinks Might Be The 'Best Album Ever'

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtYd5_0ct0MvRY00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Tom Morello 's been a part of some of the most iconic rock albums of the late 21st century, but you've got to go back decades to find the music that he considers the best of the best. On November 8, Led Zeppelin 's fourth album, Led Zeppelin IV , turned 50, and the Rage Against the Machine guitarist commemorated the milestone by praising the project that gave us one of the most famous rock songs of all time: "Stairway to Heaven."

"50 years ago," Tom captioned a photo of the album cover on Instagram. "Candidate for best album ever."

It's a bold, but understandable, statement. See Tom's post below.

Though he's reflecting on the past, Tom's also spawning the future of rock & roll. His 10-year-old son Roman Morello not only got his dad's musical skills, but Tom believes his kid is the best guitar player in the family. Last month, Roman and Nandi Bushell (another musical prodigy) released a song together and Tom teased it by saying people "will learn that I am the SECOND best guitarist in the Morello family."

He doubled down on that statement in a TikTok showing the father-son duo jamming , which he captioned "Here is a TikTok of a great guitar player and also Tom Morello."

Comments / 0

Related
Revolver

See Ozzy and Lemmy Kick Monster Ass in New "Hellraiser" Video

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne released a previously unheard version of "Hellraiser" — a 1991 song that was co-written alongside then-guitarist Zakk Wylde and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister — that featured dueting vocals with the "Ace of Spades" singer himself. The track is included in Ozzy's No More Tears 30th anniversary...
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Watch Tom Morello And His Son Roman Jam Together On TikTok

's one of the best guitarists alive, but if you ask him he'd say his son Roman is even better. After the 10-year-old "convinced [him] to join TikTok," the Rage Against the Machine axeman shared a clip of the two jamming together with the caption "Here is a TikTok of a great guitar player and also Tom Morello."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
theprp.com

Tom Morello & Grandson To Perform On ‘The Tonight Show’ Next Week

Rage Against The Machine guitarist will be the musical guest on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘ next Tuesday, November 16th. Morello will be joined by grandson to perform their collaborative track “Hold The Line” together. That song is featured upon Morello‘s latest guest-filled album, “The Atlas Underground Fire“.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Morello
Alternative Press

Tom Morello on collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder and BMTH

If you’re looking for evidence of the breadth and depth of ’s talents as a guitar player, consider this. Prior to a guest appearance at the Honda Center, in Anaheim, California, with the E Street Band, he was told by Bruce Springsteen that that evening’s performance of “The Ghost Of Tom Joad” would be played in a different key from the one he was used to.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

When Tom Morello Got Lost Looking for Bon Scott’s Grave

Recalled how a late-night adventure in Australia led to his cover of AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell” featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. The track appears on his latest album, The Atlas Underground Fire, seven years after the trio gathered to perform it live at a Springsteen concert. It can be heard below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Tiktok
Birmingham Star

The Kid Laroi reveals he's going on a hiatus to focus on debut album

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Australian music sensation, The Kid Laroi, who shot to fame with his chart-topping single 'Stay' in collaboration with Justin Bieber, recently announced that he is going on a hiatus to focus on his debut album. The 18-year-old pop-rap artist took to his Instagram to spill...
CELEBRITIES
thewoodyshow.com

Tom Morello & Grandson Stand With Workers In Performance Of 'Hold the Line'

Made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of "Hold the Line" featuring grandson. The show saw grandson singing shirtless with "Hold the Line" written across his chest and Morello dancing around while he played his guitar. The pair's passionate lyrics find them standing up for workers and showing solidarity while rocking out, their performance containing high energy as they move and groove.
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Tom Morello Readies Second Album of 2021, ‘Atlas Underground Flood’

Hours after appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “Hold the Line” with the help of Grandson, the guitarist announced his second LP of 2021, The Atlas Underground Flood, out Dec. 3rd. The Atlas Underground Flood serves as a “sister album” to Morello’s The Atlas Underground Fire, which arrived in...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Tom Morello announces star-studded new album The Atlas Underground Flood, featuring Kirk Hammett, Alex Lifeson, Ben Harper and Rodrigo y Gabriela

Tom Morello has announced the release of a new collaborations album, Atlas Underground Flood, which will feature Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, Ben Harper, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Jim James. Due to arrive December 3, the new record is billed as the sister project to The Atlas Underground Fire, which was...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
mxdwn.com

Tom Morello Announces New Album The Atlas Underground Flood For December 2021 Release, Shares Three New Tracks “Human”, “Hard Times” And “Raising Hell”

Former Rage Against the Machine musician Tom Morello has released a trio of politically charged songs that will appear on his upcoming album The Atlas Underground Flood. “Human,” “Hard Times” and “Raising Hell” will all appear on the album, due out on December 3, 2021. There are many features on the new album, as well as on these songs. Nathaniel Rateliffe, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe are featured on “Hard Times” Barns Courtney is featured on “Human.” Ben Harper is featured on the song “Raising Hell”. In each of these songs, Morello is speaking out against the system of government and impending climate change. In each song, he takes on oppression and the corrupt systems that he sees all around him. On “Hard Times” downbeat rap verses talk about police brutality and uses many ad libs. In the music video for “Raising Hell” there are many allusions to the levees breaking, a common symbol for the overwhelming tide of either people fed up with the government, or the inevitable flood waters of rising sea levels. “Human” is perhaps the most benign of the songs politically, but beneath the surface it speaks to what makes a human a human and how that relates to what the government tells us.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
laconiadailysun.com

Sir Paul McCartney keeps performing to avoid thinking about death

Sir Paul McCartney continues to perform so he doesn't have to think about death. The 79-year-old Beatles legend claimed that composing new music and being in the recording studio helps distract him from thoughts of his own mortality. He explained: "If I didn't have a new project or challenge to...
MUSIC
Popculture

Rock Band Apologizes After Going Viral for Live Concert Urination on Fan

Brass Against, a cover band that performs unique takes on songs by Rage Against the Machine, Tool, Black Sabbath and other groups, apologized on Twitter Friday after a viral video showed their lead singer urinating on a fan during a performance. In the middle of a performance of Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up" at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida Thursday night, Sophia Urista urinated on a willing fan's face. A video of the disgusting scene went viral.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Ed Sheeran Reveals What He Thinks Was His Daughter's Adorable First Word (Exclusive)

Ed Sheeran is one proud papa. The "Bad Habits" artist walked the carpet at the 2021 MTV EMAs on Sunday, and couldn't help but to smile while gushing about his baby daughter. Sheeran spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura on the pink carpet at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and he opened up about his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn.
CELEBRITIES
nashvillegab.com

Rolling Stones’ Best Selling Albums Ever

You may not believe it, but the legendary Rolling Stones are back on tour, once again. Many people would say even for the millionth time since the start of their career. The Stones are an amazing rock and roll band that has one of the most authentic rock band histories.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

108K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy