Book Review: The 13-Story Treehouse

Adriane’s Castle is a historic novel-screenplay written by Adriane Marrin. It is an unexpected, exciting adventure with some comic relief added in to bring an occasional smile to your face. Adriane, the lead character, is at a flea market in New York City buying a diamond studded dress and a very large diamond necklace. After being interrogated by the seller who has the “wrong” Adriane, the real Adriane, a criminal, shows up, finds the jewels and gems are taken and murders the seller. And then the adventure begins and takes off from that point. If we divulge much more we would give away too much of the plot. We should add that the dialogue is captivating and fast-paced. The scenes between the three criminals and their characterizations are very original, in presentation as well as in the dialogue. Thus, we have to ask is the idea of what happened to the Orloff diamond historically significant. A chase in the castle owned by Marie Louise Empress in France with an FBI agent… uh-oh maybe we’re giving away too much. Let’s not have a spoiler. Suffice it to say thumbs up for Adriane’s Castle, a real thriller that will make an excellent film.

