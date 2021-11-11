ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book Review: The 13-Story Treehouse

By Joanne Moloney
Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

I need some laughs these days. Two boys, Andy and Terry, who are the...

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andover Townsman

Book review "It Fell From the Sky"

Searching for a new picture book? Try “It Fell from the Sky” by the Fan Brothers, this week’s book of the week. Something colorful, round, and hard has fallen from the sky! None of the bugs or animals in the garden know what it is. Frog discovers it isn’t a gum drop. Luna Moth finds out it isn’t a chrysalis that’s waiting to be hatched. Spider knows what he’s going to do with the Wonder from the Sky: He’s going to open a place called WonderVille and charge admission at one leaf apiece. Spider soon realizes, however, that even the most thought-through plans can suddenly come undone.
BECKLEY, WV
Business Insider

The 19 best Neil Gaiman books, according to Goodreads reviewers — from graphic novels to fantastical short story collections

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Neil Gaiman is a best-selling and award-winning English author. He has written short story collections, fantasy books, and a graphic novel series. Neil Gaiman is an influential storyteller who has won numerous awards for his work — from...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Book Review: Why Programs Fail

If you want to learn debugging as a beginner check out this site and also https://www.debuggingbook.org/ which seems like a great resource to learn debugging. This book provides the theoretical infrastructure you need to go through the whole quality process. Viewed under that lens as a tutorial it’s pretty good. The content is somewhat out of date but that doesn’t matter much if the target demographic is students.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: Human story about Earth

"Bewilderment" by Richard Powers; W.W. Norton, 288 pages, $27.95. As he did in his Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Overstory" — which the Financial Times called a "Great American Eco-Novel" — Richard Powers takes up the life of the natural world and its suffering at human hands in "Bewilderment." In this much shorter, more sharply focused novel, though, the suffering is central and viewed through the lens of a father's love for his troubled child.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review
Washington Times

BOOK REVIEW: ‘Daughter of the Morning Star’

Although the series “Longmire” ended on Netflix, fans of the modern Western Sheriff Walt Longmire can still read Craig Johnson’s popular crime series of novels where Longmire is still on the job as the sheriff of a fictional Wyoming county. I reached out to Craig Johnson and asked what inspired...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wshu.org

Book Review: The Yale Book of Quotations

﻿Many of us have heard the remark “The only difference between the rich and other people is that the rich have more money,” and attribute it to Hemingway or F. S. Fitzgerald. But according to a handsome, new, updated and highly authenticated collection The New Yale Book of Quotations the person to whom the remark should be attributed is mid-century Irish literary critic Mary Colum.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indianapolis Recorder

Book review: ‘The Redemption of Bobby Love’

Don’t breathe one word of what you’re about to hear, not to anyone living or dead. This is top secret information, for your eyes only. Keep it quiet. And in the new book “The Redemption of Bobby Love” by Bobby and Cheryl Love with Lori L. Tharps, hope that everyone else does so, too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
sevendaysvt

Book Review: 'North,' Brad Kessler

Brad Kessler's North is a novel about being rooted in a sense of place — and uprooted. It opens with a May blizzard forecast for northern Vermont. Christopher Gathreaux, the cloistered abbot of Blue Mountain Monastery, rushes to cover his precious Northern Spy saplings. Out plowing the next morning, Teddy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
University of Arkansas

Music Professor's Book Featured in The New York Review of Books

Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Micaela Baranello's recent book, The Operetta Empire, is featured in the current issue of The New York Review of Books, reviewed by Dr. Larry Wolff. Wolff summarizes the book: "The musicologist Micaela Baranello, in The Operetta Empire: Music Theater in Early Twentieth-Century Vienna, focuses on the particular theatrical setting of the late Habsburg monarchy to understand how The Merry Widow launched a new "Silver Age" of Viennese operetta, following the "Golden Age" of Johann Strauss Jr." The book was published by the University of California Press.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
keizertimes.com

Book review: "How Magicians Think"

Don't show it to anyone. Just look at it, quick, and put it back in the deck anywhere at random. Now think about that card. Think about the number, the suit, how many symbols were on it, the color, the shape. Concentrate hard on the card you chose and then wonder – as in the new book "How Magicians Think" by Josuha Jay – what the magician is concentrating on.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Western Queens Gazette

Book Review: Adriane’s Castle

Adriane’s Castle is a historic novel-screenplay written by Adriane Marrin. It is an unexpected, exciting adventure with some comic relief added in to bring an occasional smile to your face. Adriane, the lead character, is at a flea market in New York City buying a diamond studded dress and a very large diamond necklace. After being interrogated by the seller who has the “wrong” Adriane, the real Adriane, a criminal, shows up, finds the jewels and gems are taken and murders the seller. And then the adventure begins and takes off from that point. If we divulge much more we would give away too much of the plot. We should add that the dialogue is captivating and fast-paced. The scenes between the three criminals and their characterizations are very original, in presentation as well as in the dialogue. Thus, we have to ask is the idea of what happened to the Orloff diamond historically significant. A chase in the castle owned by Marie Louise Empress in France with an FBI agent… uh-oh maybe we’re giving away too much. Let’s not have a spoiler. Suffice it to say thumbs up for Adriane’s Castle, a real thriller that will make an excellent film.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kingsriverlife.com

By the Book: Mystery Short Story

“Tell me,” said Sheriff Joe Williams, “why you think your copy of Moby Dick got stolen and why you thought a missing book was important enough for you to call me.” He pointed at a volume on the nearby coffee table. “Isn’t this it, right here?”. “No, it’s not!” snapped...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kpcw.org

November Book Review: 'The Splendid and the Vile'

What can be said about Winston Churchill and World War II that hasn’t already been said? Author Erik Larsen fills in between the lines of major wartime events in his book, The Splendid and the Vile. Amy Mills has this month’s book review. The Splendid and the Vile chronicles the...
PARK CITY, UT
cookcountynews-herald.com

Loon Laughter at Midnight, a book review

John Bragstad’s third book Loon Laughter at Midnight is another fun, joyful read. At 72 pages, it isn’t long, is paced well, and Bragstad covers many subjects and people. It is a kind of smorgasbord of ideas, a potpourri of thoughts, and a smidgeon of fascinating local history thrown into the mix, and the preparation is spot on. I’m not […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Accidental Origins of the “Subway Book Review”

To write about the entirety of New York City is an impossible thing to do. The city is too grand yet too personal, too elusive yet too concrete. When we talk about the city, we can’t just describe a place and its people, a dream and its destination. When we talk about New York, we have to talk about the world, which gathers here to find itself. The place that singularly illuminated for me what connects us on this journey, is the underground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbaa.org

Book Review: Women in White Coats

Olivia Campbell's "Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine" chronicles the story of 3 pioneering female physicians and the contributions they made to modern medicine. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thedeal.com

Book Review: Consider the Cocktail

In the early 20th century, David Wondrich writes in the “Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails,” the dry martini “was an icon of modernity itself; the liquid version of jazz, motion pictures and the comic strip. It was simple, direct and strong. There was nothing hiding in it, but at the same time it had nuance and intelligence and verve. It was, as H.L. Mencken pronounced it, ‘the only American invention as perfect as a sonnet.’”
DRINKS
lordsofgaming.net

Unpacking Review – A Short and Sweet Life Story

Unpacking is a cozy point-and-click puzzle game developed by Witch Beam. In Unpacking, you must sort through a multitude of packing boxes and decorate multiple rooms. As you undergo this simple and relaxing task, you will witness the journey of someone’s life. This is accompanied by a retro and somber soundtrack. All of this flows together as you uncover who this person is in each level as conveyed by items in the boxes.
VIDEO GAMES
Bowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'Futureproof'

“Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation” by Kevin Roose. New York: Random House, 2021. 217 pages, $27 (hardcover). Many of us pay greater attention to our phones and computers these days than to the living people around us, but device addiction is only one of many ways electronic gimcracks, software and especially artificial intelligence programs threaten to take charge of our lives, making us more and more machine-like ourselves. In “Futureproof,” Kevin Roose, a technology correspondent for the New York Times, outlines the situation as it currently exists, speculates on where it is headed and presents nine “rules” for protecting our humanity from the growing encroachment of machines.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy