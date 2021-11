Odell Beckham Jr. wants to compete for a playoff spot down the stretch of the 2021 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the wide receiver, who can be claimed on waivers by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, "does not want to go to just any team" but instead "wants to spend the rest of this season with a playoff contender and in a winning environment, where he believes he would be happy and productive."

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO