ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks Hopeful Chris Carson, Dee Eskridge Will Suit Up vs. Packers

By Corbin K. Smith
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 7 days ago

Barring an unforeseen setback, the Seahawks will have Russell Wilson back under center against the Packers on Sunday following a three-game absence recovering from finger surgery. But he may not be the only key offensive player who will be back in action at Lambeau Field.

Sidelined since Week 5 by a sore neck, the Seahawks designated running back Chris Carson to return from injured reserve and he participated in Wednesday's practice. Earlier in the week, rookie receiver Dee Eskridge was also designated to return from injured reserve and has participated in both practices so far this week.

With Carson and Eskridge not being activated to the 53-man roster yet, the Seahawks don't have to provide participation level on their daily injury reports, so it remains unknown whether they were full or limited on Wednesday.

Carson, who was placed on injured reserve on the same day as Wilson prior to a road game against the Steelers and has missed each of the last four games, has been dealing with an undisclosed neck problem. According to coach Pete Carroll, the veteran ball carrier is no longer dealing with discomfort that has bothered him for over a month and he's hoping it stays that way as Carson returns to the field.

"He's got to make it through the week of work and like we always talk about, it's a one-day-at-a-time thing," Carroll said on Wednesday. "He'll get banged around a little bit tomorrow, but just see how he responds to it. It's pretty important to get a good bead on this one. He'll feel good physically running around and all that because he's in great shape and he's been working really hard, so it's just how he responds - same old thing - and how his body reacts to the workload."

If Carson makes it through the week without any setbacks and gets activated by Saturday, Carroll refused to say whether or not the fifth-year back would be on a pitch count coming off of injury for gamesmanship purposes.

“I don’t know that yet. We wouldn’t want anybody else to know that either," Carroll smiled.

Prior to his injury, Carson started each of Seattle's first four games, rushing 54 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He also added six receptions for 29 yards. Alex Collins has started in his place since Week 5, rushing for 227 yards and a touchdown in those contests.

Eskridge, a second-round selection out of Western Michigan, hasn't played since exiting Seattle's 28-16 season-opening win in Indianapolis with a severe concussion. After not progressing initially as hoped, he was placed on injured reserve prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 and recently spent time away from the team visiting with a concussion specialist in Florida two weeks ago to address ongoing vision-related issues.

Before the concussion, Eskridge only touched the ball three times in his NFL debut, rushing twice for 22 yards and catching a single pass for six yards.

Like Carson, Carroll remained non-committal about Eskridge's playing status for this weekend on Wednesday, but he's been encouraged by what he has seen so far this week. If he's able to get through the whole practice week without any hitches, it sounded like he has a good chance of suiting up as well.

“Give us another shot here," Carroll cautioned. "It was Monday, he had a day off, and now is coming back on Wednesday... We still have to wait and see. We expect him to feel good. We have cleared our guys, but we still have to wait.”

As for Wilson, Carroll confirmed the star quarterback will be a full participant in practices this week and based on his observations during the team's walkthrough, he bounced back well from Monday's session. At the start of Wednesday's practice that was open to media, he wasn't wearing a glove or brace on his surgically-repaired finger and looked comfortable throwing the football.

With four days left until kickoff, as they do with all players coming off injuries, the Seahawks will continue evaluating Wilson, Carson, and Eskridge one day at a time. Assuming they all grind through the week without any issues, all hands could be on deck at Lambeau Field as the team enters the second half of the schedule looking to start a lengthy winning streak.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Bad News for Harrison Smith is Twofold

The Minnesota Vikings damn near defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 without Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Patrick Peterson, and Harrison Smith. Hunter tore his pectoral muscle against the Dallas Cowboys on Halloween. Pierce is recovering from a nagging elbow malady. And Peterson is battling an iffy hamstring injured when Minnesota upended the Carolina Panthers a few weeks ago.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
NFL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Thinks Packers Could Have Big Return This Week

The Green Bay Packers could receive a huge boost this Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. On Wednesday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur had a somewhat encouraging update on All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Last week, the Packers activated Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform list. And yet,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Packers#Rams#American Football#Steelers
seattle Seahawks

Updates On Russell Wilson & Chris Carson From Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll

Following Wednesday's walkthrough, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll met with the media and get yet another encouraging update on quarterback Russell Wilson, who returned to practice Monday one month removed from surgery on his injured right middle finger. "I've just seen him in the walkthrough since (Monday's practice), and you would...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks 2021 'Midseason' Awards: Offense

Thanks to the NFL deciding to add an 18th week and 17th game to the schedule, there's no longer a true midway point to the season. But as the 3-5 Seahawks head into their Week 9 bye, coach Pete Carroll is treating this week as such. "I'm totally screwed up,"...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

It's Nearly Time For Seahawks to Shift Focus Towards Development

The Seahawks' season is all but lost at this point. After dropping five of their last six games, they sit at an abysmal record of 2-5. And despite being just a game-and-a-half out of a wild-card spot, the path to get there is murky at best, thanks to one of the tougher remaining schedules in the NFL.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Assessing Seahawks' Playoff Odds at 2-5

The Seahawks are at the nadir of Pete Carroll’s tenure as head coach: 2-5 with star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) still on the injured reserve list. So, using future optimism as a distraction from the grim present, let’s talk about how Seattle can still make the playoffs!. Hold off on...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks RB Chris Carson Designated For Return To Practice

Seahawks running back Chris Carson, who has missed the past four games with a neck injury, will return to practice on Wednesday. Another important piece of the Seahawks offense is returning to practice this week, with running back Chris Carson being designated for return ahead of Wednesday's practice. Carson, who...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
265
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy