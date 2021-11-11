Isolated Strong Storms Possible, Colder Air Returns

Before the clouds rolled in, a healthy amount of sun got us awfully close to 80° in New Orleans! Now that the clouds are here, I'm not that confident we'll warm much further, but these same clouds could break out a light shower or sprinkle too. A few showers are possible through this evening, overnight, and through Thursday as the front actually comes through, but it's more likely we stay dry then getting the first rain in 21 days. After the front is past, windy and colder air drops in Friday so look out! Even though it's going to be beautifully sunny, it's going to be chilly with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s and gusty north winds through the day. By Saturday, temperatures will warm closer to 70° and will feel even warmer without the north breeze. Sunday looks pretty nice too, but by Sunday night and into Monday, the next cold front will shoot through the region bringing in the next round of rain. However, just as we've experienced with all of our cold fronts recently, this one also doesn't look to bring the most widespread and likeliest rain chances either. If we're to look at a long rage forecast for Thanksgiving, there will be an approaching system that could bring in some rain chances by Thanksgiving Day, but most of the data have been consistent in likelier chances of rain by Black Friday and further into the weekend. This forecast for the holiday WILL change, so make sure to keep checking in with the WDSU weather team for the very latest on this. Have a great day!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO