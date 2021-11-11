ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isolated Strong Storms Possible, Colder Air Returns

By Ray Foreman
fourstateshomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and storms are likely through Wednesday night. A few...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

A Cold Front to Bring Rain Chances and Colder Air

Before the clouds rolled in, a healthy amount of sun got us awfully close to 80° in New Orleans! Now that the clouds are here, I'm not that confident we'll warm much further, but these same clouds could break out a light shower or sprinkle too. A few showers are possible through this evening, overnight, and through Thursday as the front actually comes through, but it's more likely we stay dry then getting the first rain in 21 days. After the front is past, windy and colder air drops in Friday so look out! Even though it's going to be beautifully sunny, it's going to be chilly with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s and gusty north winds through the day. By Saturday, temperatures will warm closer to 70° and will feel even warmer without the north breeze. Sunday looks pretty nice too, but by Sunday night and into Monday, the next cold front will shoot through the region bringing in the next round of rain. However, just as we've experienced with all of our cold fronts recently, this one also doesn't look to bring the most widespread and likeliest rain chances either. If we're to look at a long rage forecast for Thanksgiving, there will be an approaching system that could bring in some rain chances by Thanksgiving Day, but most of the data have been consistent in likelier chances of rain by Black Friday and further into the weekend. This forecast for the holiday WILL change, so make sure to keep checking in with the WDSU weather team for the very latest on this. Have a great day!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wtvy.com

Warm Now, But Cooler Air Will Return

SYNOPSIS – Another warm day is on the way for Thursday, before a cold front passes and turns us a bit cooler for Friday and the start of the weekend. We can’t rule out a stray PM shower, but much of the area looks to remain dry. Another cold front with low-end rain chance is on the way for Monday.
Cooler air returns Wednesday night with rain possible

A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Wednesday night bringing a few scattered showers. Much cooler air moves in behind the front Thursday and Friday. Another disturbance will bring a chance of rain Sunday & Sunday night. Heavy rain will be possible for Thanksgiving. Wednesday has been another...
kxnet.com

Colder Air Has Arrived

Snow flurries and cloud cover will start to diminish across much of our area, with clear skies back to the southwest overnight. Look for lows in the teens, with slightly colder temperatures under clear skies to the southwest. Winds will remain strong tonight but slowly weaken as high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will remain cold on Thursday as daytime highs only climb into the 30s for most, but a warm-up back to seasonal November temperatures is expected by Friday and into the weekend before another cold front arrives sometime during the weekend timeframe. There will be slight chances for light precipitation Friday and Saturday as the cold front arrives, although significant impacts are not anticipated.
WDBJ7.com

A strong front brings colder weather back to the region

One more warm afternoon (70s) We start the day with sunshine Thursday which helps bring afternoon temperatures back to the upper 60s to low 70s. Our next cold front will enter the region Thursday bringing an increased chance of showers between 4 p.m. (west) and exiting around 8 p.m. (east). Rain will be very light, generally less than .25″. It will also bring back a gusty wind from the northwest by the evening.
Colder with Flurries Possible Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Chilly and breezy. Highs will hover in the upper 30s to near 40 throughout the day. Winds will be gusty, up to 30 miles per hour at times. Staying mostly cloudy with a few lake effect snow showers or flurries developing during the afternoon. No accumulation is expected. High of 40.
SOUTH BEND, IN

