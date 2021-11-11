Buncombe County arts education specialist Laura Mitchell earns statewide recognition

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Laura Mitchell, an arts education specialist who works throughout the Buncombe County Schools system, has been chosen as the Administration Art Educator of the Year by the North Carolina Art Education Association.

Mitchell engages with students, teachers, parents and community arts organizations. She works with teachers in all 45 schools and said all the educators have worked tirelessly.

"It's just been quite a year with COVID and really trying to keep our students and teachers safe, and at the same time keeping the arts alive in our public schools," Mitchell said.

"We always do a lot of different things. It's not just pencil and pen shading or whatever," Enka High student Christopher said.

"I thought, it's my last year, I want to do something very fun. So, I wanted to take art to explore what I can do," Enka High student Christian said.