Cancer

Who should receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters?

POZ
POZ
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that a majority of Americans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccines, the question becomes who needs additional doses to maintain or increase protection against SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes COVID-19). Two main factors determine if boosters are needed:. Do the original vaccines still work against current SARS-CoV-2 variants?....

www.poz.com

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
jwatch.org

Time to Simplify the COVID-19 Vaccine Policy — Authorize a Booster Dose for Anyone Who Wants One

At this point in the post-vaccine era of the pandemic, we all know people who have had COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Patients, coworkers, family, friends. The reason these breakthroughs are so common is now obvious — our initial vaccine strategies did not provide durable protection against infection. And recognition of this fact prompted the FDA and CDC to recommend a booster dose for people at high risk for severe COVID-19, and for people at high risk for exposure to the virus. Six months after the second dose is the recommended schedule.
PHARMACEUTICALS
POZ

FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11

On September 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. A clinical trial of approximately 4,700 kids in this age group showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective and no serious side effects were reported.
KIDS
POZ

No, COVID-19 Vaccines Will Not Give You AIDS

Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have removed a video by President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil in which he claimed that COVID-19 vaccines are linked to the development of AIDS, the Brazilian news site GloboNews and Reuters reported yesterday. “We removed a video from Jair Bolsonaro’s channel for violating our medical disinformation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Albans Messenger

Your questions answered: Where can kids get the COVID-19 vaccine in Franklin County? Who is eligible for a booster?

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Vermont children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and most adults are eligible for a booster. Parents and caregivers can register their children for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while adults who received their shot of Johnson & Johnson two months ago or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna six months ago can schedule a booster.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
kfgo.com

WHO says reserve COVID-19 boosters for immunocompromised

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization called on Thursday for vaccine makers to prioritise deliveries of COVID-19 jabs to the COVAX dose-sharing facility for poorer countries and said that no more doses should go to countries with more than 40% coverage. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that boosters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

Moderna COVID-19 Booster May Protect Against Variants

Levels of antibodies that can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 begin to decline weeks after people receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots may be needed to extend protection, particularly against new variants. Viruses also mutate over time. Several SARS-CoV-2 variants have emerged that can partially escape the immune response induced by the vaccine....
SCIENCE
POZ

Quantifying the Drop in HIV Care During COVID-19

During the first wave of the pandemic, people living with HIV went to the doctor one third as often and underwent one third the level of viral load testing. What’s more, treatment failure rose by a quarter during this time, according to data presented at IDWeek 2021. The first wave of the pandemic is defined as March to October 2020.
VERO BEACH, FL
POZ

Concerns: Hep B Vaccine

HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV) are transmitted in similar ways, and coinfection with both viruses is common. People who are living with HIV are more likely to develop chronic hepatitis B and have more complications and a higher mortality rate than those with HBV alone. While guidelines recommend that people living with HIV should be vaccinated against HBV, some do not respond well due to weakened immune function. But new research suggests that upping the dose could help. Researchers compared three shots using a double dose of the Engerix-B HBV vaccine versus a repeated series of three standard doses in 107 HIV-positive adults who didn’t produce enough antibodies after initial vaccination. The high-dose group produced more antibodies than the standard-dose group: 72% had a good serological response, compared with just 51% of those who repeated the standard series. What’s more, after one to two months of follow-up, antibody levels were more than twice as high in the high-dose group.
SCIENCE
POZ

Treatment: Rapid Dovato

A two-drug combination of dolutegravir and lamivudine—the drugs in the Dovato pill—can be a good option for people starting rapid HIV treatment, which leads to faster viral suppression. In the STAT trial, 131 newly diagnosed adults started Dovato in a test-and-treat setting. They were tested for drug resistance, hepatitis B virus (HBV) coinfection and kidney function at study entry and were started on Dovato within 14 days of diagnosis, before these laboratory results were available.Treatment was later modified if needed, which was the case for 10 people. An analysis at 48 weeks showed that 82% of all participants had an undetectable viral load. Most of those without viral suppression had dropped out and had missing data. Looking only at those with complete data, 97% had undetectable HIV. No HBV drug resistance was seen in those found to have coinfection. The researchers concluded that Dovato is feasible and effective in a test-and-treat setting, with therapy adjustments occurring safely via routine clinical care.
SCIENCE
POZ

Hepatitis C Treatment Has Declined Since 2015

After reaching a peak in 2015, the number of people treated with direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C has steadily declined, reaching a low mark in 2020, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) presented this week at The Liver Meeting. Although about 120,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

