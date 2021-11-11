Who should receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters?

A two-drug combination of dolutegravir and lamivudine—the drugs in the Dovato pill—can be a good option for people starting rapid HIV treatment, which leads to faster viral suppression. In the STAT trial, 131 newly diagnosed adults started Dovato in a test-and-treat setting. They were tested for drug resistance, hepatitis B virus (HBV) coinfection and kidney function at study entry and were started on Dovato within 14 days of diagnosis, before these laboratory results were available.Treatment was later modified if needed, which was the case for 10 people. An analysis at 48 weeks showed that 82% of all participants had an undetectable viral load. Most of those without viral suppression had dropped out and had missing data. Looking only at those with complete data, 97% had undetectable HIV. No HBV drug resistance was seen in those found to have coinfection. The researchers concluded that Dovato is feasible and effective in a test-and-treat setting, with therapy adjustments occurring safely via routine clinical care.
