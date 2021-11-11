ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Police release 911 calls from Henry Ruggs’ deadly crash

By Duncan Phenix
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PORU_0ct09QqN00

Las Vegas Metro Police have released two 911 calls place moments after former Raider Henry Ruggs III crashed into an SUV driven by 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Tintor and her golden retriever, Max were killed in the fire after the crash.

The Staten Island Advance

NFL rumors: Raiders release Henry Ruggs ahead of Giants game after deadly car crash, felony DUI charge

The Las Vegas Raiders cut ties with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on Tuesday, releasing him hours after he was implicated in a deadly car crash. ESPN reports Ruggs “faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show. He was released from a hospital and taken to jail earlier Tuesday ahead of an initial court appearance scheduled on Wednesday.”
NFL
Popculture

Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Was Driving at Alarming Speed Seconds Before Deadly DUI Crash

Former Las Vegas Ridgers wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph before crashing into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, according to prosecutors, per ESPN. It was also reported that Ruggs was driving with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit. He appeared in court on Wednesday on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving and could get up to 26 years in prison if convicted. The Raiders released Ruggs shortly after the crash and his hospitalization before being booked in the jail in Las Vegas.
NFL
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Tuesday accident in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information on a Tuesday afternoon accident that left one 11-year-old Clovis resident dead. According to a news release, officials with the police were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2017 Hyundai four-door passenger car at approximately 12:40 p.m. Tuesday on State […]
QUAY COUNTY, NM
The Spun

Concerning Details Emerge From Tragic Crash Involving Henry Ruggs

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is in court today on suspicion of DUI following a Tuesday morning car crash which took the life of a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs, whose girlfriend was also injured in the wreck, was a driver of one of the two cars involved. He was booked and charged with DUI and reckless driving on Tuesday afternoon.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
reviewjournal.com

Henry Ruggs merch pulled from some retailers after fatal crash

In less than 24 hours, Henry Ruggs went from being one of the most marketable players on the Raiders’ roster to unemployed. The former Raiders wide receiver was released from the team Tuesday night after he was involved in a fatal crash resulting in the death of a 23-year-old woman Tuesday morning. Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, according to police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Country Singer Hospitalized Following Speedboat Accident

A beloved country singer is recovering in the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a boating accident. Thagio Costa, the 36-year-old singer known for hits like "JBL Pro Paredão" and "Eu e o Coração," was hospitalized in the Brazilian city of Belém after he was run over by a speedboat at the Furo do Maguari.
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Rockstar Seriously Injured After Being Run Over by Burglar

Corey Dill, a member of the indie rock group Brother Moses, is continuing to recover after he was injured during a robbery in Texas in October. Dill underwent a weeks-long hospitalization after he was run over by the suspects who robbed the band's tour vehicle, leaving him with severe injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Police Reportedly Shut Down Yo Gotti’s Prive Restaurant After Fatal Shooting of Young Dolph

Memphis police aren’t taking any chances in wake of Young Dolph’s fatal shooting. TMZ reports local law enforcement has temporarily shut down Prive, an upscale restaurant owned by Dolph’s longtime foe, Yo Gotti. Yasser A. Kishk of Fox 13 confirmed the closure via Twitter on Wednesday, just hours after Dolph was gunned down at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.
MEMPHIS, TN
Fatim Hemraj

10 years ago, 2-year-old Sky Metalwala vanished into thin air. His mother still refuses to explain what happened to him.

Julia V. Biryukova and Sky Elijah MetalwalaNY Daily News. In 1994, 12-year-old Julia Biryukova and her parents emigrated to Bellevue, Washington, from Ukraine. At 15, she met 21-year-old Solomon Metalwala, who owned a successful convenience store. The pair began dating and eventually married in 2003. Julia worked at the store alongside her husband.
BELLEVUE, WA
