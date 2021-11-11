Police release 911 calls from Henry Ruggs’ deadly crash

Former Las Vegas Ridgers wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph before crashing into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, according to prosecutors, per ESPN. It was also reported that Ruggs was driving with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit. He appeared in court on Wednesday on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving and could get up to 26 years in prison if convicted. The Raiders released Ruggs shortly after the crash and his hospitalization before being booked in the jail in Las Vegas.

