ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Ivey seeks delay of 3rd grade reading promotion requirement

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press
Star-Herald
 7 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday that she will ask lawmakers to delay a requirement to hold back third graders who don't meet reading benchmarks but said the state must strengthen efforts to boost math and reading scores. The Republican governor recommended a one-year delay...

starherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Ivey Recommends a One-Year Delay on Holding Back of Third Grade Readers

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday recommended a one-year delay to the Alabama Literacy Act’s holdback provision for third graders struggling with reading. “Because we are implementing a new assessment, we need the spring 2022 data to further validate the cut score before we implement the promotion policy and, in the meantime, we will be doubling down for the supports needed to implement the Alabama Literacy Act to fidelity,” Ivey said at the state school board meeting.
MONTGOMERY, AL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Florida Seeks Stay of Vaccination Requirements

Tallahassee, FL - Florida, Georgia and Alabama asked a federal appeals court Monday to put on hold a Biden administration rule that would require tens of millions of workers nationwide to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The states and other opponents of the rule—including two Florida Christian schools—want the 11th U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
Crimson White Online

SGA Bill Would Require 60% of Grades Posted by Add-Drop Date

The Student Government Association Senate unanimously encouraged instructors to post at least 60% of each student’s total grades to Blackboard Learn before the drop date resulting in a W. The W drop date is the last day students can drop classes for a W on their transcript, a grade that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aldailynews.com

Ivey promotes key executive staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday office announced more updates to her executive staff, including two new deputy chiefs of staff and a dual role for state Finance Director Bill Poole. Nathan Lindsay and Brooks McClendon will take on the roles of deputy chief of staff. Lindsay currently...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Collins
WTAJ

Local school districts respond after Pa. court voids school mask mandate

(WTAJ)– Local school districts are responding after the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court voided the mandate requiring masks in public schools. The Cameron County School District said in a statement that until further notice, masking is still optional for all students and staff on district property. Masking will still be required on district transportation. “As always, the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Enid News and Eagle

OSU delaying vaccine mandate in conjunction with federal requirements

Oklahoma State University has informed faculty, staff and students on the university payroll that they will have more time to comply with a federal mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement applies to OSU due to the university’s federal contract status. The university will stay in line with the Biden administration’s decision to move the deadline from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4, 2022, university officials announced.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Ap#Republican#Alabama Superintendent Of#The Alabama Legislature
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co Schools modifies some COVID-19 guidelines this month, reviewing other restrictions in place

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is updating some of its COVID-19 operating procedures that address quarantined students, and spectator capacities at indoor events. These updates take effect this month as CCPS continues to work with both the local and state health departments to monitor public health conditions and COVID-19 data.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
beavercountyradio.com

Pa. State officials, lawmakers and judges get big 2022 pay raise

State officials, lawmakers and judges get big 2022 pay raise. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Inflation will drive a big salary increase for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2022. For many of the positions, it is the biggest increase in three decades. Salaries will rise 5.6%, a figure tied by state law to the year-over-year change in the consumer price index for the mid-Atlantic region. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says it’s the largest year-over-year increase since 1991. The increase applies to more than 1,000 positions, including governor, Cabinet members, three statewide elected officers, all 253 lawmakers and state and county judges. It takes effect Dec. 1 for lawmakers and Jan. 1 for judicial and executive branch officials.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Post Register

Percentage of young Idaho students reading at grade level shows improvement

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho students are showing signs of improvement in their reading skills. The state on Monday said 51 percent of the state's students in kindergarten through third grade are reading at grade level, which is up slightly from 49.6 percent. “The final results are encouraging, especially in...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor announces state is joining 3rd multistate lawsuit against administration's vaccine requirements

Gov. Brad Little announced last night that Idaho has joined a third lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s proposed vaccine mandates. This time, Idaho is joining 11 other states as part of a Louisiana lawsuit against a proposed vaccine mandate on health care workers in facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds. The lawsuit follows a similar but separate 10-state challenge filed in Missouri, the governor’s office said.
HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

FL Education Department under federal scrutiny; retains lawyer over cease-and-desist complaint

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Board of Education, already in hot water with the federal government, is hoping that the U.S. Department of Education drops a cease-and desist-claim against the state agency, according to a board meeting Tuesday. The state Department of Education retained a lawyer following a federal cease-and-desist-complaint in late October stating that the department has […] The post FL Education Department under federal scrutiny; retains lawyer over cease-and-desist complaint appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy