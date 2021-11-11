Ivey seeks delay of 3rd grade reading promotion requirement

State officials, lawmakers and judges get big 2022 pay raise. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Inflation will drive a big salary increase for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2022. For many of the positions, it is the biggest increase in three decades. Salaries will rise 5.6%, a figure tied by state law to the year-over-year change in the consumer price index for the mid-Atlantic region. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says it’s the largest year-over-year increase since 1991. The increase applies to more than 1,000 positions, including governor, Cabinet members, three statewide elected officers, all 253 lawmakers and state and county judges. It takes effect Dec. 1 for lawmakers and Jan. 1 for judicial and executive branch officials.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO