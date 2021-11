Before Piper Perabo shot her first episode of Yellowstone, she knew that her days could be numbered. "If you misstep with the Duttons, Rip takes you to the train station and throws you over that cliff," Perabo says, with a laugh. "So I got to be real careful what I say." That means no teasers on who lives or dies following the Season Three finale (though... we might have a guess... keeping reading). Keeping the secrets at bay is even harder considering that her husband, Stephen Kay, is a director and producer on the series.

