Public Safety

Prosecutor's questions to Rittenhouse draw judge's anger

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse flirted with a mistrial Wednesday after the lead prosecutor angered the judge with his questioning of the defendant.

Rittenhouse's attorneys called him to testify about his actions on Aug. 25, 2020, when he shot three men, killing two and wounding a third, during protests on the streets of Kenosha that followed a white police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Legal experts said doing so risked exposing Rittenhouse to harsh cross-examination, and lead prosecutor Thomas Binger did so — with a line of questioning that prompted Judge Bruce Schroeder to shout at him and say, “I don't believe you," at one point when Binger argued he had been acting in good faith.

Rittenhouse's attorneys said they would seek a mistrial with prejudice — meaning the case could not be re-filed — and Schroeder said he would consider their motion later.

So what got the judge so angry?

Prosecutors earlier this year sought permission to introduce into evidence a brief video taken 15 days before the protest shootings, in which Rittenhouse is heard watching some men exit a CVS pharmacy and commenting that he wished he had his rifle so he could shoot them because he thought they were shoplifters.

Binger argued at a pretrial hearing that it showed Rittenhouse’s mindset as “a teenage vigilante, involving himself in things that don’t concern him.” But Schroeder questioned its relevance and said at a pretrial hearing that he was inclined not to allow it — but suggested he might reassess that at trial.

Binger peppered Rittenhouse with question after question asking him whether it was acceptable to use deadly force to protect people. The defense eventually objected and Schroeder angrily sent the jury out.

When Binger told the judge he had left the door open in his early ruling, Schroeder yelled: “For me! Not for you!”

Rittenhouse’s attorney also accused Binger of commenting on his client’s right to remain silent about the case, to which Binger responded that the defendant was tailoring his testimony to details already introduced in court.

That also angered Schroeder, who called it a “grave constitutional violation” to talk about the defendant’s silence and warning him that he “better stop.”

“That’s basically, it’s been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years,” Schroeder said. “I have no idea why you would do something like that.”

Phil Turner, a Chicago-based defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, agreed.

“You can never, never comment on the fact that the defendant did not say something,” Turner told The Associated Press. “He or she has a Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate themselves. You don’t go near it as a prosecutor. Never.”

Though Schroeder took the mistrial request under advisement, it seemed unlikely he would grant it. Near the end of the court day Wednesday, he told the jury he expected the case to wrap up early next week.

“What Binger did was deliberate,” Daniel Adams, a defense attorney and former Milwaukee County assistant prosecutor, told The Associated Press Wednesday. “He didn’t ask for permission. He thought he could slip it in and ask for forgiveness. He knew better. He tried to pull a fast one and he was called on it. In a case where you’ve been preparing for months, it’s of national importance, this wasn’t an accident.”

But Adams said the judge would have to find Binger’s actions egregious for him to declare a mistrial with prejudice. He said he couldn’t remember when a judge has ever granted such a motion.

__

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan

Comments / 0

Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Michigan State
michiganchronicle.com

Judge Dismisses Another Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge Schroeder refers to juror as ‘a Black’ in latest controversy

The judge overseeing Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has once again come under scrutiny after he referred to a juror in a previous case he presided over as “a Black”.Judge Bruce Schroeder made the remark on Wednesday when explaining his decision to allow Mr Rittenhouse to pick the names of the six jurors who would not be joining the final jury of 12.In a rambling explanation, Judge Schroeder said the last time he allowed a court clerk to pick names was about two decades ago in a trial with a Black defendant.He said there “a bad optic” after clerk chose “a...
LAW
#Shooting#Murder
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Trump supporter shoves BLM protester amid clashes outside Kenosha court

A Donald Trump supporter was filmed shoving a Black man amid heated protests outside the Wisconsin court where a jury is deciding the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse.Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday as the jury was sent out to deliberate on five felony charges against Mr Rittenhouse.As the day wore on, supporters of the defendant and Black Lives Matter (BLM) broke out into opposing chants while one man from the former group used a bull horn to heckle the latter.The man, who was wearing a hat with a cartoon of Mr Trump as the “Punisher”,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict - live: Jury sent home for day after reviewing video as judge ponders mistrial

Jury deliberations in the the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed on 17 November for a second day, with jurors requesting a review of several key pieces of video evidence that traced the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020.Jurors will return to the Kenosha County courthouse on 18 November for a third day of deliberations.Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests that night. The most serious charges are first-degree homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.Defence attorneys called for a mistrial a second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4beaumont.com

Defense attorney for George Zimmerman weighs in on Kyle Rittenhouse trial

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Closing arguments in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse played out for much of the day in Kenosha, WI Monday. The jury has heard closing arguments, received instructions and will begin to decide the fate of the 18-year-old with deliberations set to begin Tuesday morning. Rittenhouse, charged with killing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

CNN Legal Analyst Praises Rittenhouse Prosecutor’s Closing Argument: ‘People Can Generally Understand’ Him, Unlike the Judge

CNN legal analyst Paul Callan on Monday praised the prosecution in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, where closing arguments has been underway. Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse is facing multiple charges related to the shootings. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense, while the prosecution has claimed otherwise. On Monday, the judge, Bruce Schroeder, dismissed the charge of Rittenhouse being a minor possessing a firearm.
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

