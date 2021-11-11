CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Man to plead guilty in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hH84u_0cszxrDi00

An Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, will admit to a single count of distribution of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said in a statement.

Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of Los Angeles, according to a plea agreement. Pettit sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who two days later suffered a fatal overdose, according to prosecutors.

Another co-defendant, Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, of Los Angeles, agreed last month to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. Prosecutors said Reavis supplied the pills to Pettit at the direction of Walter. Reavis and Walter are each expected to enter their pleas in the coming weeks.

The case against Pettit is pending.

Reavis, formerly of West Los Angeles, moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona, in 2019.

Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after.

Miller, a Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, was a beloved and respected figure among hip-hop fans. “Circles,” his sixth and final studio album, was released posthumously in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 28, 2019, law enforcement officers conducted a controlled buy of heroin from Eric Mashawn McNeely, Jr., 30, on 8th Avenue in Huntington. The suspected heroin was sent to the West Virginia State Police Lab, which confirmed that the substance was 2.97 grams of heroin with the presence of fentanyl.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Yardbarker

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya facing 20 years in prison for alleged stabbing

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya (Iyanna), is facing some severe legal punishments for her involvement in an alleged stabbing. Yaya, 21, was arrested on April 4, 2020 after an alleged incident involving her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. Yaya’s boyfriend is rapper Youngboy, who also has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Lapattra Jacobs. Yaya...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Essence

14-Year-Old Jashyah Moore Found; Mother Accused Of Stabbing And Beating NJ Teen Before Running Away

Jamie Moore allegedly sprayed bleach in her daughter’s eyes. After the heart-wrenching search for Jashyah Moore, authorities have reported the missing teen as found safe and sound after going missing in October following her visit to a deli in East Orange, New Jersey. Following Moore’s safe return, as reported by NBC News, a criminal complaint was filed against her mother Jamie Moore in an Essex County court. Jamie has been accused of physically and verbally Jashyah, and forcing her to panhandle, and not enrolling her in school.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Miller
KTLA

Man to plead guilty to distributing fentanyl in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller in Studio City

A 38-year-old man agreed to plead guilty to supplying counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills to the drug dealer who sold them to rapper Mac Miller before the star died of an overdose, officials announced Wednesday. Former West Los Angeles resident, Ryan Michael Reavis, is pleading to a single-count superseding information charging him with distribution of fentanyl, according […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man pleads guilty to gun and drug charges

On Wednesday, November 3, Sherod Johnson aka "Rod", 28, of Troy, pled guilty to possession of heroin with the intent to distribute. Johnson also pled guilty to the possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking incident in 2020.
TROY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

451K+
Followers
114K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy