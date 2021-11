On Friday, the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, mirroring an infrastructure bill passed by the Senate earlier this year. This is one of a pair of major policy initiatives from the Biden administration and congressional Democrats—the other being the Build Back Better Act, which (hopefully) includes, among other things, expanded subsidies for electric cars and bikes but which is still being obstructed by special interests in the Senate.

