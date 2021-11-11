ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

The Best Wedding Gifts to Give (or Add to Your Registry) in 2022

 7 days ago
Nina Mercado / Unsplash

The COVID-19 pandemic had many side effects, one of which included delaying countless weddings and engagements. Now that life is returning to normal, wedding season is about to go into hyperdrive. Experts predict that 2022 will be the busiest wedding season in decades, and that means you’ll be buying a lot of wedding gifts (if you haven’t started shopping already).

If you’re one of the many couples preparing to have your wedding in 2022, you already know that planning a wedding is a lot of work—but adding wedding gifts to your registry is the fun part. This guide goes both ways: Whether you’re shopping for someone else or looking for things to add to your own registry, the guide below has top wedding gift ideas to fit every budget.

The Best Wedding Gifts Under $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXYVx_0cszv1dH00
Crane & Canopy Classic Grey Bath Towel Courtesy Image

1. Crane & Canopy Classic Grey Bath Towel

Bath towels may seem like a cliché wedding gift, but nobody’s going to complain about receiving these luxe towels. Made with long-staple Turkish cotton that’s been finely combed for a super-soft feel, this wedding gift will become an everyday favorite.

[$36 each; craneandcanopy.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2Yfu_0cszv1dH00
Cuisinart 13-Piece Bamboo Tool Set Courtesy Image

2. Cuisinart 13-Piece Bamboo Tool Set

Grilling is an art form, and you need the right tools to create a masterpiece. This 13-piece set will provide the aspiring pitmaster with everything they need to cook up something amazing on the grill.

[$40; amazon.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZUz1_0cszv1dH00
Airbin Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Courtesy Image

3. Airbin Moscow Mule Copper Mugs

A popular signature drink at weddings, the Moscow mule is a refreshing delight any time you drink it—especially when it’s served in a real copper mug. This chic set of hammered copper mugs and straws is perfect for impressing dinner guests or simply enjoying a mule on a weeknight.

[$43; amazon.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7dTK_0cszv1dH00
Rastal Teku Set of 6 Courtesy Image

4. Rastal Teku Set of 6

Ideal for the couple who loves craft brews, these snifter beer glasses are specifically designed to heighten the sensory experience of sipping. Their unique shape––with an outward curvature and thin lip––enhances the aromatics and will bring out the full flavor of their favorite beer.

[$50; tekuglass.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471MNI_0cszv1dH00
Crate and Barrel Sullivan Wine Decanter Courtesy Image

5. Crate and Barrel Sullivan Wine Decanter

The wine connoisseurs will appreciate this elegant decanter. In addition to aerating and enhancing the flavors of that fine bottle of Bordeaux, the swooping glass vessel adds a classy sculptural presence to the newlyweds’ table. For something a little more understated, try the Hip Wine Decanter.

[$50; crateandbarrel.com]

The Best Wedding Gifts Under $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpi6Z_0cszv1dH00
Lodge Dutch Oven Courtesy Image

6. Lodge Dutch Oven

Perfect for the outdoorsy couple, this four-quart Dutch oven is a steal of a deal. The cast iron pot and lid come pre-seasoned and ready to use, and it makes an ideal culinary setup for preparing delicious dinners and desserts while car camping.

[$61; rei.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7BoE_0cszv1dH00
Krups Belgian Waffle Maker Courtesy Image

7. Krups Belgian Waffle Maker

Who doesn’t love waffles? This quality waffle maker from Krups does everything you could ask––it offers five browning levels, has removable and dishwasher-safe plates, and sounds an audible “ready” beep when those golden Belgians are ready to enjoy.

[$84; amazon.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmKSy_0cszv1dH00
Ninja Air Fryer Courtesy Image

8. Ninja Air Fryer

Forget the Instant Pot—this Ninja Air Fryer is a perfect gift for couples who love to cook. In addition to crisping food to a delicious golden brown texture, its dehydrate setting can create fruit and veggie chips for a healthy snack.

[$90; bestbuy.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ge6UK_0cszv1dH00
Euhomy Ice Maker Machine Countertop Courtesy Image

9. Euhomy Ice Maker Machine Countertop

If you plan to host backyard soirées (of course you do), a countertop ice maker is a must-have. This model takes only a few minutes to produce nine bullet cubes, and it can churn out an impressive 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours—perfect for keeping your guests’ drinks cold all night long.

[$100; amazon.com]

The Best Wedding Gifts Over $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmotD_0cszv1dH00
DeWalt Max 20-Volt Compact Brushless Drill-Driver Kit Courtesy Image

10. DeWalt Max 20-Volt Compact Brushless Drill-Driver Kit

Once the Honey-Do list gets started, owning a quality cordless drill is essential, and this powerful model is perfect for house projects big and small. It gets the job done with a longer run time, built-in LED flashlight, two compact batteries and charger, two speed ranges, and superior bit-gripping.

[$159; northerntool.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhJyf_0cszv1dH00
Nespresso Vertuo Next Courtesy Image

11. Nespresso Vertuo Next

No home is complete without a coffee machine, and especially for daily drinkers, a quality brew system is essential. The Nespresso Vertuo Next makes both espresso and regular coffee, takes up minimal countertop space, and unlike more complex machines, it takes just a few seconds to set up.

[$169; nespresso.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRaIE_0cszv1dH00
Linksoul Linksouldier Golf Bag Courtesy Image

12. Linksoul Linksouldier Golf Bag

Shopping for a golfer? This premium golf bag from Linksoul will be one of their favorite gifts. It comes with a dual strap and carry handle system, a built-in stand mechanism, several storage pockets, a dedicated beverage sleeve, and even storm flaps on the zippers to protect from rain. Bottom line: This versatile bag is a winner.

[$225; linksoul.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNEqk_0cszv1dH00
Turtlebox Speaker Courtesy Image

13. Turtlebox Speaker

Any music-loving couple will be thrilled with this versatile and powerful speaker from Turtlebox. Not only does it produce a booming 120dB of sound thanks to a larger amp and driver, but it’s also waterproof and rugged enough to take the party anywhere.

[$374; turtleboxaudio.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4It1P2_0cszv1dH00
Traeger Ranger Pellet Grill Courtesy Image

14. Traeger Ranger Pellet Grill

The Traeger Ranger is a sure bet for anyone who loves to cook outdoors. It offers the same wood-smoked flavor you’ve come to expect from Traeger’s renowned pellet grills, but in a portable package––ideal for grilling at the park, beach, while camping, or at home.

[$430; traeger.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YZG1_0cszv1dH00
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Courtesy Image

15. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

A high-quality stand mixer is an iconic (and useful) wedding registry gift. With its five quart capacity, 10 mixing speeds, and a tilt-head design, this classic, colorful mixer will take anyone’s kitchen capabilities to a whole new level.

[$430; kitchenaid.com]

