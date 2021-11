The wildest western ever made by Netflix may have just landed on the streamer, and secret producer is behind the project. Following two ruthless cowboys played by acting powerhouses Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba, watching The Harder They Fall is the best way to spend your weekend. You may have read headlines that say the film is produced by Jay-Z — but when you peel through the credits, “Jay-Z” is nowhere to be found. How come?

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO