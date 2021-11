The Student Athletic Advisory Committee met on Oct. 29 in the Athletic Conference Room in the EAC. The student athletes discussed different volunteering opportunities such as the Pasta Drive launched by the Sales Club until Nov. 10. SAAC wanted to make sure teams were donating boxes of pasta to try to help the club reach their goal of 2,500. Some student athletes helped go door to door for the Hygiene Drive to collect items for Equinox and ACAP. The SAAC members also decided to send the money donated from student athletes for another Pajama Drive just like last year.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO