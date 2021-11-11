ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita schools to help vaccinate students

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42seV0_0cszpM0r00

The Wichita school district plans to open a COVID-19 immunization site after the vaccine was approved for kids aged 5-11.

USD-259 spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the school system hasn’t administered any shots yet to the 5-11 group and won’t be going school-by-school with vaccines. Instead, the district will set up a vaccination station at district headquarters that will serve the school community, including students, parents and unvaccinated employees.

Earlier in the pandemic, the district developed COVID vaccination capabilities to immunize teachers and staff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Wichita, KS
Health
Wichita, KS
COVID-19 Vaccines
Wichita, KS
Vaccines
Local
Kansas Education
KNSS Radio

Study: 'Best Value Colleges' in Kansas

Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Vaccinations#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
330
Followers
268
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy