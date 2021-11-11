Wichita schools to help vaccinate students

The Wichita school district plans to open a COVID-19 immunization site after the vaccine was approved for kids aged 5-11.

USD-259 spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the school system hasn’t administered any shots yet to the 5-11 group and won’t be going school-by-school with vaccines. Instead, the district will set up a vaccination station at district headquarters that will serve the school community, including students, parents and unvaccinated employees.

Earlier in the pandemic, the district developed COVID vaccination capabilities to immunize teachers and staff.