5 Simple Rituals To Harness The Powerful Energy Of 11/11

Nestled in the Swannanoa Valley, about 15 minutes east of Asheville, North Carolina, you'll find an Airbnb unlike any other. More than just a vacation rental, the Nook (@thenookavl on Instagram) is an invitation to a slower, more intentional way of living. Mike Belleme and his partner Kristin crafted the "obsessively handmade hyperlocal" space with the help of local artists, craftsmen, and nature. Nearly everything you see in the Nook is handmade, often from materials sourced from the surrounding woods. Here, Mike walks us through the tiny home in the trees and points out the details that make it so special.
