ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

5 Simple Rituals To Harness The Powerful Energy Of 11/11

MindBodyGreen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been feeling like you want to connect with your higher self or start something new, you're in luck; that's what this Thursday, November 11 (aka 11/11), is all about. From angel numbers to numerology, the number 1111 is thought to relate to intuition, manifesting, and new beginnings. Here are...

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

How To Do A Twin Flame Tarot Reading For All Of Your Relationship Questions

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Twin flame relationships are intense, packed with lessons and tremendous opportunities for growth—but they also bring up a lot of questions. So, what better way to answer those questions than by doing a tarot reading?
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Everything You Need To Know About The Spiritual Power of 11/11

Make sure to wish on a clock at 11:11 on Thursday. People love to look at clocks and say, “It’s 11:11, make a wish,” a saying that’s as ubiquitous as “jinx, you owe me a soda.” Paris Hilton is famously a longtime believer in the magic of 11:11, frequently tweeting the time at 11:11 and even using it as the namesake of her new media company. But making a wish at 11:11 isn’t just some manic pixie dream girl behavior, it has roots in numerology, where every number has its own metaphysical meaning. And what’s even more significant than 11:11 a.m./p.m. is the eleventh day of the eleventh month of the year, or November 11. Read on to find out what’s going on ~cosmically~ on November 11.
RELIGION
Wharton

How to Harness the Power of Belonging

Wharton’s Katy Milkman talks with Jay Van Bavel, co-author of the book ‘The Power of Us,’ as part of the Authors@BCFG series. The Behavior Change For Good Initiative (BCFG) at Penn has launched a new virtual interview series titled Authors@BCFG. Hosted by Wharton professors Katy Milkman and Angela Duckworth, who are BCFG’s co-directors, the series aims to showcase scholars who have written books about behavioral science for a general audience.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MindBodyGreen

Are These 3 Common Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Happiness?

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. To be clear: There is no one recipe for a happy, full life. Every person has their own path, their own set of "ingredients," if you will, for true bliss. However, if we could come up with a game plan for those feel-good emotions, who better to turn to than happiness expert and New York Times bestselling author Gretchen Rubin?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rituals#Nutrition
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
healthcanal.com

Eating These 5 Fiber-Rich Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat Fast

Belly fat or visceral fat tends to appear around the midsection of your body. Depending on your food and activity level, you may gain more weight, affecting your health and well-being. This is why it’s crucial to find ways to lose excess weight. One of the best strategies to use...
NUTRITION
womenfitness.net

Tips To Losing Stubborn Belly Fat Over 50

Belly fat, aka visceral fat that is deep in the belly, is very different than the type you pinch under the skin – it is much more metabolically and chemically active, strongly associated with how well you respond to insulin and dietary carbohydrates, and also very closely linked with inflammation, with which it is both cause AND effect – it causes inflammation and is caused by inflammation in the body. Insulin resistance is a condition in which your body does not respond appropriately to insulin, the hormone that controls the amount of glucose, (sugar) in your blood, and excess insulin in your body leads to weight gain – especially belly fat plus it makes it much harder to lose weight!
FITNESS
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Tarot
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
MindBodyGreen

The 4 Points Of Balance For Holding On To Yourself In Relationships

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When I work with couples, I'm often listening to their position within the relationship, and how they pull, provoke, or push one another off balance. Attachment is a dance, and the coordination that is required for enjoyable dancing is first and foremost an awareness of one's own dance steps and secondly an awareness of how your partner dances.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

Vulnerability: From Arch Enemy to New Lover

We all have the experience of vulnerability at times and some of us are more comfortable with it than others. I find myself falling into it at times, but not intentionally choosing it. I have been reflecting on this and pondering, “What about living my life with my skin peeled...
MENTAL HEALTH
YourCentralValley.com

Best budget gift for dads

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for dad is best? Shopping with limited funds can be challenging, especially when you are looking for a gift for someone as special as Dad. You need to find an item your father will love and you can afford, but one that doesn’t suggest […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MindBodyGreen

The Treehouse-Inspired Airbnb At The Top Of Our Vacation Bucket List

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Nestled in the Swannanoa Valley, about 15 minutes east of Asheville, North Carolina, you'll find an Airbnb unlike any other. More than just a vacation rental, the Nook (@thenookavl on Instagram) is an invitation to a slower, more intentional way of living. Mike Belleme and his partner Kristin crafted the "obsessively handmade hyperlocal" space with the help of local artists, craftsmen, and nature. Nearly everything you see in the Nook is handmade, often from materials sourced from the surrounding woods. Here, Mike walks us through the tiny home in the trees and points out the details that make it so special.
ASHEVILLE, NC
TrendHunter.com

Easy-Open Facial Moisturizers

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream is an iconic drugstore moisturizer that sells about 17 jars every minute and has been a dermatologist favorite for years. Now, this product, and other best-selling moisturizers from the brand, are being introduced with the first limited run of Easy Open Lids. As Olay says, "For...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Mary Berry’s ultimate tips, tricks and cooking hacks

Mary Berry has worked in the food industry for more than five decades and is always keen to keep learning.The 86-year-old’s new TV series and accompanying cookbook, Love To Cook, sees her get to grips with preserved lemons and white miso, and she’s intent on bringing home cooks along with her. “I enjoy so much the teaching side,” says the Bath-born food writer and presenter, adding that, “every recipe is achievable. It’s not too many ingredients, and they’re the sort of recipes that your family will go through.”Trained at Le Cordon Bleu and with aeons of experience to back her...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy