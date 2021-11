After 16 years, Marshall University athletics has bid farewell to Conference USA in favor of joining the Sun Belt Conference. It’s a good move. In the world of college football, money talks. Division I college football long ago left the realm of being primarily an athletic endeavor and now operates more as an entertainment enterprise beholden to television networks and other revenue sources. Not only are the universities at the top of the heap raking in big bucks, but the NCAA now allows athletes to earn money through name, image and likeness (NIL) endorsements, also.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO