WILKES-BARRE — The conversation was sparkling, the setting was inspiring, the food was tantalizing and the crowd was substantial. Indeed, there was a wait just to climb either staircase into the lobby of the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Center for the Arts Thursday night as excited guests queued to sign in during the League’s ‘Fine Taste, Fine Art’ fundraiser at the Circle Center for the Arts on South Franklin Street.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO