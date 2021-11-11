ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marqeta Earnings: Revenue Jumps 56% Year Over Year, Tops Expectations, Shares Rise After Hours

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFintech Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) reported Q3 earnings after the market closed today and the results pleased investors. According to Marqeta’s release, net revenue generated for the quarter was $132 million, up 56% year-over-year. Marqeta reported a GAAP net loss of $45.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(4.9) million for the quarter. Net...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

