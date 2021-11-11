Signing day: OU wrestling `environment' a key factor for Broken Arrow's Christian Forbes

Utah State and Air Force may not have cooperated Saturday night, but that doesn’t take away from Boise State’s ability to finish strong after its 23-13 win over Wyoming Friday night. The team that was 3-4 a month ago, leaving fans to wonder if there was so much as a bowl game in the cards in December, is now bowl-eligible and is one victory away from a 24th consecutive winning season. The Broncos’ early-season struggles may cost them a Mountain Division title, as the Aggies just need to beat Wyoming at home and New Mexico on the road the next two weeks to secure the crown after beating San Jose State. But in terms of setting the table for the future, this Boise State squad has been doing that since the bye week by making progress in every phase and gaining confidence, recapturing some of that old Broncos mojo.

