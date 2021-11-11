Frankfort-Elberta Moves Forward After School Bond Passes

Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools bond renewal passed in a three to one vote last Tuesday. Now, plans are moving forward for expansion and upgrades.

The $13 million bond is a renewal, meaning the cost to tax payers remains the same at 1.52 mills.

It was carried over from a previous bond that was set to expire. The life of the bond is 18 years.

The school district hopes to address the need for space as student enrollment is increasing.

“I think the biggest thing we have in the books is our increasing enrollment at our preschool, which is then filtering upwards in our grade levels K-6, meaning we’re going to be quickly out of space at our elementary school by fall of 2023,” says Frankfort-Elberta Superintendent Jeff Tousley.

One piece of the bond is to add on to the junior-senior high school. The idea is to create a middle school and move grades 6-8 there.

“Our middle school would be a school within the school, basically,” says Tousley. “The sixth, seventh and eighth grade would have a dedicated space to call their own, so programing that would look differently than elementary and differently than that 9-12 high school.”

The other piece is to upgrade technology and put a strategic plan together for building sites, roofs, and redoing windows and lighting.

The first phase of the bond may begin as early as 2022.

“That’s our that’s our next step to put that in place and figure out how we’re going to do this,” says Tousley. “The bond sold in two different series one in 2022 and in a second one in 2024. And that’s to keep that mill rate at 1.5.”

“We’re just blessed to have a community that’s so supportive of our district,” continued Tousley. “And that’s a track record that we’re proud of. Well before I’ve been here for many years, but and I’ve worked with a variety of other superintendents and administrators, and our track record has been very good, which is a which is, I think, a really affirming statement from our community that we believe in what we’re doing.”