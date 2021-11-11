ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Sayre's Horton signs with Liberty University baseball

By Andy Malnoske
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – It’s been a dream since the early days of Brayden Horton’s life.

The Sayre High School baseball standout made his college plans official on Wednesday when he signed to play at D-I Liberty University for the Flames. Horton, a big hitting catcher, believed that going to Liberty was the ideal place for him which provided both a great combination of athletics and academics.

Liberty will certainly welcome a player of Hornton’s caliber with open arms and acclaim. Horton torched opponents this past spring hitting eight home runs and driving in 44 RBI. Perhaps most staggering, was the focus at the plate and hitting .492 last season for Sayre. Numbers like this and the poise Brayden possesses as a true leader on and off the diamond made Liberty the perfect place to continue the sport.

“If you put in the work here, you can go places,” Horton said. “Liberty is one of those schools that they don’t just recruit locally, they recruit around the country.”

Horton is excited to simply get to work and he knows he has much to look forward on the next big stage of college baseball.

“I love the academic side of things, the sport side of things, it really was a good fit for me,” added Horton.

Also on Wednesday, Elmira Notre Dame standout lacrosse player Grant Crossley signed a letter of intent to play goalie at D-I Bellarmine University in Louisville. A first team all-league player in multiple years, Crossley was an all-state selection to go along with a National Lacrosse Federation Class of 2022 Honorable Mention honor.

