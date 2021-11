I currently serve as Chair of the Dixie State University Board of Trustees, the most rewarding and challenging job of my life. I also happen to be a true daughter of Dixie, in every sense of the word. I grew up in Utah’s Dixie, graduated from every local Dixie school including Dixie College, and I am the daughter of . . . you guessed it, my mother, Dixie.

