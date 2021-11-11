CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: Prosecutor's questions to Rittenhouse anger judge

ABC News
 7 days ago

The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse flirted with a mistrial Wednesday after the lead prosecutor angered the judge with his questioning of the defendant.

Rittenhouse's attorneys called him to testify about his actions on Aug. 25, 2020, when he shot three men, killing two and wounding a third, during protests on the streets of Kenosha that followed a white police officer shooting Jacob Blake , a Black man, while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Legal experts said doing so risked exposing Rittenhouse to harsh cross-examination, and lead prosecutor Thomas Binger did so — with a line of questioning that prompted Judge Bruce Schroeder to shout at him and say, “I don't believe you," at one point when Binger argued he had been acting in good faith.

Rittenhouse's attorneys said they would seek a mistrial with prejudice — meaning the case could not be re-filed — and Schroeder said he would consider their motion later.

So what got the judge so angry?

Prosecutors earlier this year sought permission to introduce into evidence a brief video taken 15 days before the protest shootings, in which Rittenhouse is heard watching some men exit a CVS pharmacy and commenting that he wished he had his rifle so he could shoot them because he thought they were shoplifters.

Binger argued at a pretrial hearing that it showed Rittenhouse’s mindset as “a teenage vigilante, involving himself in things that don’t concern him.” But Schroeder questioned its relevance and said at a pretrial hearing that he was inclined not to allow it — but suggested he might reassess that at trial.

Binger peppered Rittenhouse with question after question asking him whether it was acceptable to use deadly force to protect people. The defense eventually objected and Schroeder angrily sent the jury out.

When Binger told the judge he had left the door open in his early ruling, Schroeder yelled: “For me! Not for you!”

Rittenhouse’s attorney also accused Binger of commenting on his client’s right to remain silent about the case, to which Binger responded that the defendant was tailoring his testimony to details already introduced in court.

That also angered Schroeder, who called it a “grave constitutional violation” to talk about the defendant’s silence and warning him that he “better stop.”

“That’s basically, it’s been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years,” Schroeder said. “I have no idea why you would do something like that.”

Phil Turner, a Chicago-based defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, agreed.

“You can never, never comment on the fact that the defendant did not say something,” Turner told The Associated Press. “He or she has a Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate themselves. You don’t go near it as a prosecutor. Never.”

Though Schroeder took the mistrial request under advisement, it seemed unlikely he would grant it. Near the end of the court day Wednesday, he told the jury he expected the case to wrap up early next week.

“What Binger did was deliberate,” Daniel Adams, a defense attorney and former Milwaukee County assistant prosecutor, told The Associated Press Wednesday. “He didn’t ask for permission. He thought he could slip it in and ask for forgiveness. He knew better. He tried to pull a fast one and he was called on it. In a case where you’ve been preparing for months, it’s of national importance, this wasn’t an accident.”

But Adams said the judge would have to find Binger’s actions egregious for him to declare a mistrial with prejudice. He said he couldn’t remember when a judge has ever granted such a motion.

It’s not unusual once testimony concludes for criminal defense attorneys to ask a judge to dismiss charges — or in a civil case, issue what’s known as a directed verdict — if there’s insufficient evidence to support a conviction before a case goes to a jury.

——

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan.

———

Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

michiganchronicle.com

Judge Dismisses Another Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ok Magazine

Bruce Schroeder, Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial, Refers To An African American Juror In The Case As 'A Black' As Controversies Continue

The controversial judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial has made headlines once again. According to Radar, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder — who reportedly allowed the defendant to choose which of the 18 panelists would make up his 12 -member jury — made a strange comment about the only member of color in the jury.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Police make multiple arrests outside court as protesters clash

Police made multiple arrests outside the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after fighting broke out among rival protesters.The drama unfolded on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin as tensions between pro-Rittenhouse supporters and Black Lives Matters activists boiled over.The jury in the case has been sent home after a second day of deliberations as the nation waits and watches to see if Mr Rittenhouse will be convicted or acquitted in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during BLM protests in the city last year.Mr Rittenhouse, who is now 18, is charged...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Chicago

Judge Bruce Schroeder Repeatedly Scolds Prosecutor In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: ‘It’s Not A Good Day For The Prosecutor,’ Legal Analyst Irv Miller Says

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder did not hold back during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Wednesday – scolding the prosecutor trying the case several times. As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported, the judge even questioned lead prosecutor Thomas Binger’s knowledge of basic law. The tongue-lashing centered around the questioning of Rittenhouse himself as the defendant took the stand. During cross-examination, Binger asked Rittenhouse why he chose to remain silent about the shooting until his testimony Wednesday morning. “I am making the point that after hearing everything in the case, now he’s tailoring his story to what has already been introduced,”...
LAW
mediaite.com

CNN Legal Analyst Praises Rittenhouse Prosecutor’s Closing Argument: ‘People Can Generally Understand’ Him, Unlike the Judge

CNN legal analyst Paul Callan on Monday praised the prosecution in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, where closing arguments has been underway. Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse is facing multiple charges related to the shootings. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense, while the prosecution has claimed otherwise. On Monday, the judge, Bruce Schroeder, dismissed the charge of Rittenhouse being a minor possessing a firearm.
KENOSHA, WI
BBC

Lorna Middleton jailed for stabbing husband to death

A woman who murdered her husband in a stabbing attack at their home has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years. Lorna Middleton, 36, stabbed William Middleton, 38, in the heart after claiming he had failed to stick up for her in a row with a stranger. Police found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

451K+
Followers
114K+
Post
228M+
Views
