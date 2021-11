When listening to a song like “Strawberry Wine,” it’s tempting to lodge a familiar complaint: “You just don’t hear anything like this on country radio anymore.” Lines like “The hot July moon saw everything,” penned by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison, do feel like remnants of a bygone era, evidence of the kind of musical poetry we always believe to be exclusive to the past. But the single, Deana Carter’s debut, was an anomaly even when it was released in 1996. A slow, melancholy, metaphor-laden waltz, the song was far from a surefire hit then — and would have been a tough sell in almost any phase of country history.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO