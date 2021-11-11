Festival of Trees back at Donnell House in Athens this holiday season

ATHENS, Ala. – The Donnell House is once again hosting the holiday Festival of Trees in Athens.

The theme for 2021 is A Southern Christmas and guests will be able to attend a preview party on November 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission for the preview party is $25.

Tours for the Festival of Trees will be available:

Friday, November 19 — 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 20 — 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 21 — 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 26 — 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 27 — 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 28 — 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

The admission fee to the tour is $5 for anyone over the age of 12.

