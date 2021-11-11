ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans look to knock off Saints for sixth straight win

National football post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans did just fine in their first game without Derrick Henry. The New Orleans Saints didn’t do so well in their first game without Jameis Winston. The Titans (7-2) used a running back by committee approach in a 28-16 win at the Los Angeles Rams last week as Henry,...

www.nationalfootballpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans fans are watching DeMarcus Lawrence closely

A lot of Tennessee Titans fans got a glimmer of hope about Derrick Henry’s timetable for a return on Wednesday thanks to an update on Dallas Cowboys EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence. That may seem like a mad lib at first, but some context might help. On September 15th DeMarcus Lawrence suffered...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Alvin Kamara News

Last Sunday, the Saints had to take on the Titans without All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara. Fortunately for Sean Payton, it doesn’t sound like he’ll have to go another week without his best offensive player. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football just reported that Kamara was participating during the open portion of...
NFL
kslsports.com

Defense Carries Titans Past Rams 28-16 For 5th Straight Win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Byard returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and Tennessee’s defense carried the Titans to a 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a showdown between conference co-leaders. Jeffery Simmons had three of Tennessee’s five sacks of Matthew Stafford, who threw back-to-back interceptions...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Jeremy Nichols
Person
Adrian Peterson
chatsports.com

Titans shut down Matthew Stafford, Rams to claim fifth straight win

Up until Sunday night, Matthew Stafford had looked great leading the Los Angeles Rams so far this season. Their offense was flowing seamlessly, and he helped propel them to the top of the NFC standings almost instantly. That version of Stafford, though, didn’t show up on time on Sunday night....
NFL
chatsports.com

If the Saints win/lose vs Titans

The New Orleans Saints are 5-3 heading into today’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. With an upset loss against the Atlanta Falcons in the rear view mirror, the Saints are looking to bounce back in a major way. Star running back Alvin Kamara will miss this game due to a knee injury, so expect Mark Ingram to carry the load this week and pick up the slack.
NFL
WKRN News 2

Cory Curtis: Final thoughts on Titans 23-21 win over Saints

Titans survive the Saints 23-21 in a game that looked almost exactly like I expected. My thoughts… 1. 6 in a row – I don’t care who it’s against or where winning 6 in the NFL is not an easy feet. Now throw in 5 straight over playoff teams and you have something special. Enjoy […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Rams#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Winston
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for Titans in Win Over Saints

NASHVILLE — The Titans beat the Saints 23-21 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest …. Julio Jones is on Injured Reserve. On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown was held to just one catch for 16 yards. The Titans needed someone to step up in the passing game, and that someone ended up being receiver Marcus Johnson. Against the Saints, Johnson had five catches for 100 yards, including a 50-yard reception. Every time the Titans needed a play in the passing game, it seemed like No.88 was there to make it. "It was huge," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Johnson's performance. "It was what we needed to see from Marcus. I think Marcus needed to see a little bit of that for himself." Johnson said the game was a confidence booster for him, but most importantly it helped the team. "It feels great," Johnson said. "I obviously believe in myself, but sometimes you need to show it. You need to prove yourself right, as well as anybody else who needs to see it. So it was big for me, and I am thankful I was able to contribute like that."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Biggest takeaways from Titans' Week 10 win over Saints

The Tennessee Titans notched their sixth-straight win and improved to 8-2 on the season after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium, 23-21. The Titans weren’t particularly sharp on either side of the ball, but as has been the case all season long, they found a way to win regardless.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy