ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Operation Blue Elf to give Christmas gifts to families in need

WNCT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis holiday season, the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is...

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Elf#Foster Parents#Toys#Charity
CNN

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentence

(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC News

Motion for mistrial still looming as jury deliberates Kyle Rittenhouse's fate

Deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial continued on Wednesday with a defense request to have charges tossed still looming over the high-profile Wisconsin trial. The case went to jury late Tuesday morning with Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder having not ruled on defense requests for a mistrial with prejudice — to have charges tossed without ability for prosecutors to re-file.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

John Deere strike ends after workers OK pact with hefty raises in third vote

Detroit — Deere & Co. workers approved a new contract Wednesday that will deliver 10% raises immediately and end a monthlong strike by more than 10,000 employees. The United Auto Workers union said 61% of its members approved the deal with the tractor maker on their third vote, even though this offer was strikingly similar to one that 55% of workers rejected two weeks ago.
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy