FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KLFY.com
Lafayette animal shelter reaches no-kill goal for third year in a row
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For the third year in a row, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center has reached no-kill status, meaning the shelter has saved 90% or more of the animals’ lives at the shelter. In 2022, the shelter saved the lives of 91% of dogs...
KLFY.com
Opelousas Gumbo Cook-Off Jan. 28 benefit for 12-year-old battling cancer
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off heats up Saturday, Jan. 28, for a good cause. This year the event will be held at the Yambilee Ag Arena at 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas. The beneficiary of the 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off is 12-year-old Maddox Lawrence.
KLFY.com
Acadiana raises the flag on Mardi Gras season 2023
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The 2023 Carnival season is in full swing after communities around the area celebrated the traditional flag-raising ceremonies on Friday.
KLFY.com
How ’bout some soul food Acadiana?
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A fan favorite in New Iberia, Moore’s II Soul Food Café has been plating meals for 15+ years. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Moore’s II plated meatball and spaghetti, meatball stew, smothered sausage, white beans, and baked chicken. The menu has been consistent and abundant for as long as they’ve been in business.
KLFY.com
Local Music Spotlight: Ray Thibodeaux
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ray Thibodeaux remembers listening to his uncles play their instruments as a child, and listening to old Cajun music. This is what inspired him to get his start in music. Ray likes to play traditional Cajun-style dancehall music, but his personal style always falls right in. This week Ray shared with News Ten’s Gerald Gruenig all of his memories leading up to music and memories he’s made since being a musician.
