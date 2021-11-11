ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY.com

How ’bout some soul food Acadiana?

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A fan favorite in New Iberia, Moore’s II Soul Food Café has been plating meals for 15+ years. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Moore’s II plated meatball and spaghetti, meatball stew, smothered sausage, white beans, and baked chicken. The menu has been consistent and abundant for as long as they’ve been in business.
KLFY.com

Local Music Spotlight: Ray Thibodeaux

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ray Thibodeaux remembers listening to his uncles play their instruments as a child, and listening to old Cajun music. This is what inspired him to get his start in music. Ray likes to play traditional Cajun-style dancehall music, but his personal style always falls right in. This week Ray shared with News Ten’s Gerald Gruenig all of his memories leading up to music and memories he’s made since being a musician.
