ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rainy, windy Thursday on the way

By Tom Skilling
WGN TV
WGN TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. South winds are already breezy and will gust up to 15 and 20 mph today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. The cold front still looks to arrive overnight. A few isolated showers are possible this evening ahead of the front, but the better chance for rain will be after midnight along the front. Not everyone will see the rain, but any scattered showers will end tomorrow morning. Expect breezy northeasterly winds behind the front tomorrow with temperatures struggling to reach the lower 60s. Winds die down late tomorrow and temperatures drop into the 30s by Friday morning. The weekend brings a quick warm up before another cold front arrives late Sunday into early Monday morning.
EAST TEXAS, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Dramatic Fall Warmth To Turn To Frigid Fall Air In Matter Of Hours Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic fall warmth is expected to turn to frigid fall air in a matter of hours on Thursday as a strong cold front puts the season back in check. Residents of the Philadelphia region should prepare for a rollercoaster of a day. There will be a need for a range of clothing items and accessories with T-shirt-appropriate high temperatures near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon before winter-coat-required air blasts in across the region in the evening. The Philadelphia region could go from 60s to 40s in a span of three hours between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. To add to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kprl.com

North County Weather 11.17.2021

Mostly sunny today, highs near 73. Easterly winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 43 with light winds. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies, highs near 69 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. SSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies continuing through the...
ATASCADERO, CA
1011now.com

Windy and colder Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved across Nebraska and in its wake we will have colder temperatures along with a gusty northwest wind. High pressure will move into the region Wednesday night giving us clear skies, a lighter wind and cold overnight temperatures. Sunshine expected on Thursday but, it will still be on the cool side.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Surge Of Moisture Coming Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After warmer temperatures have made a quick comeback, here comes the rain. A trough of low pressure is sliding in from the Caribbean on Thursday, which is bringing in a surge of moisture starting overnight Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Thursday morning which means that a wet and messy commute is expected. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday with heavy rain at times. Due to the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the upper 70s through the weekend. The wet pattern will continue Friday as moisture remains in place while a weak cold front...
MIAMI, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Thanksgiving week in Baltimore is likely to be chilly but mostly dry, as storms threaten New England, forecasters say

A cold front moving through the area could drop temperatures in the Baltimore area 5 to 10 degrees below normal on Thanksgiving Day, but the region may dodge the wintry storms threatening other parts of the country, National Weather Service forecasters say. On Monday, cool air is likely to move through the area, possibly bringing some rain showers along with it — or snow flurries if it’s cold ...
BALTIMORE, MD
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Rainy start to Thursday, colder in the afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This will be the last real mild night for a while because a cold front is going to move through tomorrow. We will see a spike in temperatures early in the day before the front causes the 60s to drop into the 50s. Rainy at times during the morning and early afternoon hours from west to east. Allow extra drive time in the morning just in case, don’t forget an umbrella and bring a heavier coat for you for later in the day. It will be 20+ degrees colder tomorrow afternoon than compared to this afternoon. The breeze will make it feel chillier too!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cbs4indy.com

Wet and windy Wednesday

The temperatures are a treat this Wednesday morning! Strong southerly winds are driving temperatures up into the 60s this morning. We are currently in the warm sector of the storm system, which will keep temperatures in the 60s for the next several hours. Don’t get used to the mild weather though! Much cooler changes are on the way as we close the workweek.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy