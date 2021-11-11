ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Rittenhouse Claims He Was Under Attack When He Fired Gun

Mother of Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘If he didn't have that gun, my son would've been dead'

Hours before closing arguments, the mother of Kyle Rittenhouse spoke to NBC News defending her son’s actions during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. MSNBC Political Analyst Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Senior Correspondent for Vox Jamil Smith, and Alanah Odoms, the Executive Director of ACLU of Louisiana joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what the trial reveals about the American justice system. Nov. 15, 2021.
KENOSHA, WI
Man Shot After Agreeing To Meet Woman In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 34-year-old man who agreed to meet a woman late Friday was shot in Stockton. The unidentified man met the woman on a social media site and agreed to services in exchange for money, according to Stockton Police. When he arrived at the agreed-upon location near Filbert and Lafayette streets just after 10 p.m., police said a man opened the victim’s vehicle door and demanded his property. He then reportedly fired several gunshots and struck the victim who threw his property outside of his vehicle and fled. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, described by police as an Asian man in his mid-20s, has not been arrested, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
Judge Dismisses Misdemeanor Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse, Who Killed 2 People with the AR-15-Style Rifle He Carried at Age 17

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse case has dismissed a charge of illegal gun possession against the teenager ahead of closing arguments and jury deliberation, The Chicago Tribune reports. The charge — one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 — was a misdemeanor that carried a maximum penalty of nine months in jail or a $10,000 fine. As The Washington Post previously reported, many expected the charge would be among the easiest for prosecutors to prove, but Judge Bruce Schroeder ultimately dismissed it over questions of the gun’s barrel length and exceptions to minors carrying weapons...
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Wrap Second Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict After Watching Videos Of Shootings; Defense Calls For Mistrial Again

by Mugo Odigwe, Charlie De Mar, and Marie Saavedra KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS)– Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial completed a second day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict, but spent about 45 minutes reviewing video evidence from the case. Meanwhile, issues surrounding the video prompted the defense to call for a mistrial again. The jury will resume their deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday. They have been deliberating approximately 16 hours over the past two days so far. About two hours into their second day of deliberations on Wednesday, the jury asked the judge to view some of the videos that were presented at...
KENOSHA, WI
Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse tells court he confronted him with his own gun

Gaige Grosskreutz was injured after being shot by Rittenhouse who is charged over the deaths of two men during a protest. A witness at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial gave evidence that he confronted a rifle-toting Rittenhouse with a gun of his own to try to stop the bloodshed, and thought he was going to die as he closed in on the young man.
Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse admits he pulled gun on teenager first

Gaige Grosskreutz, who was wounded by teenage accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, admitted under oath that he pulled his gun on Rittenhouse and advanced toward him before being shot. Conservatives say that the shocking admission, made in court in Wisconsin on Monday, proves the teen's self-defense case. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was...
KENOSHA, WI

