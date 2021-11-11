Kyle Rittenhouse Claims He Was Under Attack When He Fired Gun

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 34-year-old man who agreed to meet a woman late Friday was shot in Stockton. The unidentified man met the woman on a social media site and agreed to services in exchange for money, according to Stockton Police. When he arrived at the agreed-upon location near Filbert and Lafayette streets just after 10 p.m., police said a man opened the victim’s vehicle door and demanded his property. He then reportedly fired several gunshots and struck the victim who threw his property outside of his vehicle and fled. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, described by police as an Asian man in his mid-20s, has not been arrested, according to police.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO