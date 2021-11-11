Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban sign letters of intent with UConn men

After signing his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at UConn on Wednesday, Donovan Clingan signed autographs for friends outside Bristol Central High. Dom Amore

Donovan Clingan, the pen in his hand, the paper on a table before him, looked out at dozens of friends, teammates, coaches, teachers. He was flanked by his family, surrounded by extended family as he became the newest UConn men’s basketball player.

“When everyone told you to go, you stayed,” said coach Tim Barrette, at the podium. “You stayed.”

The prep school route is irresistible and sensible for many top college prospects, but Clingan was never diverted from his dream of playing for Bristol Central’s Rams, chasing a state championship and challenging his mother’s school records. With his senior season soon to begin he also stayed on his college course, signing his National Letter of Intent in a ceremony Wednesday in the school’s auditorium.

“It feels great,” Clingan said, as the celebration moved outside. “I’ve been waiting for this day since I committed on July 3 and now we’re here. Now I’m officially a Husky and it feels great.”

Alex Karaban, 6-foot-8 forward from Northborough, Mass., also signed his letter for UConn. Both are considered top-50 prospects in the Class of 2022.

“Donovan’s work ethic and team-first attitude fits in perfectly with the championship culture we are establishing,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “With his size, his ability to pass, and his shooting touch around the basket and on the perimeter, he should have an immediate impact on our frontcourt at both ends.”

At an out-of-town or out-of-state prep school, Clingan, 7-1, the Gatorade player of the year in Connecticut, might have faced stronger competition. But it was more important for him to stay with his “Ram-ily” in Bristol. His mother, Stacey Porrini Clingan, who holds the school record for rebounds with 1,032, died from breast cancer in 2018 and Donovan stayed close to father and sister, Olivia.

“One of the main reasons I stayed at Bristol Central is the family atmosphere,” Clingan said. “I’m big on family, and that’s the reason I chose UConn. You saw my teachers, students, staff here, they appreciate me and they love me and that meant a lot to me.”

Clingan averaged 27.3 points, 17.2 rebounds, 5.8 blocks, and 3.1 assists last season. With his career totals of 1,421 points and 1,002 rebounds. He needs 30 rebounds to equal his mother’s school mark, and see his name next to hers in the gym.

“There is nothing like this family,” Bill Clingan said. “The support every one of us had here is just immeasurable, just immeasurable. He’s excited to get this season started and insanely excited to get to UConn next year and be a part of it all.”

On their many trips to UConn, Clingan has often told Barrette he’d like to “put another banner on the wall,” meaning a fifth national championship at UConn to go with the state championship banner he plans to help hang at Bristol Central. The school and city community have been behind Clingan and his decision to play for the Huskies over the many other blue-blood programs that recruited him.

“This is his home,” Barrette said. “The support you saw in this auditorium is because of the kid he is. He’s the face of the school. This town has been looking to latch onto, and Donovan is a great character to latch onto.”

Clingan has been working on his 3-point shooting, Barrette said, and showing improvement and getting stronger with his weight training. He has had the same kind of loyalty to his AAU program, Boston-based Team Spartans.

“UConn’s getting the total package,” said Team Spartans coach Joe Chatman. “You’re talking about a young man who epitomizes what a college athlete should be. He works his butt off in and out of the classroom.”

Karaban averaged 25.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 blocks, shooting 60.3 percent, to help New Hampton win the New England Prep School Athletic Council Class AAA tournament. He was MVP in the championship game. He then 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks for his AAU Team, Expressions Elite at the Peach Jam. Karaban was the Gatorade player of the year in New Hampshire.

“[Karaban] has every attribute that we are looking for in our student-athletes,” Hurley said. “He’s tough, hard-working, skilled and all about improving and winning. He’s the kind of player who is always in the gym.”

