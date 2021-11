One of the Cubs' biggest weaknesses in 2021 was starting pitching. Friday, they began to address this by claiming Wade Miley on waivers from the Reds. Miley is 35. He posted a 3.37 ERA (61 earned runs in 163 innings) in 28 starts for the Reds in 2021, including his first career no-hitter on May 7 in Cleveland. The lefthander was named the National League Pitcher of the Week following his no-hitter, his first career weekly award. Miley went on to allow only 37 earned runs over his first 20 starts of the season (2.75 ERA), becoming the third pitcher in Reds’ history to accomplish the feat.

