Sockholm’s Vasa Museum is home to one of the most iconic ships ever pulled out by archaeologists from deep-sea waters, and it goes by the name of Vasa. The ship is a 17th-century treasure, fully preserved and the only intact example from that century. But putting the ship in this condition on display took a lot of time, as a team of experts worked for almost three decades to extract it from the water and prepare it for the museum.

MUSEUMS ・ 12 HOURS AGO