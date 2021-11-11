ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley Shares More Harrowing Details About Home Invasion

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few days prior to Halloween, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley had the scare of her life. It was reported at the time that multiple males had entered her Encino home, held her at gunpoint and robbed her of several expensive items. In the wake of the home invasion,...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Reportedly Refusing To Film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Until They Give Her More Money

While Sutton Stracke may be the new queen of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for her persistence in questioning Erika Jayne and trying to get to the truth, Kathy Hilton is a legend. She was the refreshing comedic touch that RHOBH needed during a dark season filled with Erika’s woes. When Kathy joined the franchise […] The post Kathy Hilton Reportedly Refusing To Film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Until They Give Her More Money appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TVShowsAce

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence On Dorit Kemsley’s Home Invasion

Earlier this month, Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home invasion. It came shortly after she talked about her lavish lifestyle at the four-part reunion. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills addresses the real-life situations that take place in their lives. It’s been rumored that the robbery will become the focal point for Season 12.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Erika Jayne’s Angry Outbursts During the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Did Her No Favors

That question was asked by cast member Erika “Erika Jayne” Girardi countless times during the four-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. On the final installment, which aired Wednesday night, she said it so often that the uninitiated watching might have wondered if there was some sort of dare, or perhaps a drinking game that she was pandering to.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills For Not Being Honest; Claims They Thought Erika Jayne Was “Boring” And Didn’t Want Her On Show

Bethenny Frankel sure has a lot to say lately. And it’s been ruffling a lot of feathers. Thanks to her podcast, “Just Be with Bethenny Frankel,” she has carte blanche to go off about a variety of topics. Some of those get her into hot water, and some are just damn good juicy gossip. Like […] The post Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills For Not Being Honest; Claims They Thought Erika Jayne Was “Boring” And Didn’t Want Her On Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Friend Sanela Diana Jenkins Is Reportedly Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

We all know how Lisa Rinna treats her long-time pals on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That is, not well, bitch! Rinna has a habit of talking up her long-term relationships with women like Garcelle Beauvais and Denise Richards. But she has an even nastier habit of destroying any sense of friendship while filming because drama, attention, and […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Friend Sanela Diana Jenkins Is Reportedly Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Home Invasion#Lapd#Bravo
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Dorit Kemsley, Pete Davidson, InStyle and More!

VIDEO SHOWS RHOBH BREAK IN: A surveillance video of two masked men breaking into Dorit Kemsley‘s mansion was released by the LAPD. The video shows them shattering a window and then later, fleeing with items. The police said: “The victim was inside the residence at the time and was confronted by the suspects. Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children. In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches.”
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Mom Lois Dies Following Second Stroke: ‘Heaven Has a New Angel’

Rest in peace. Lois Rinna has passed away after suffering a second stroke. She was 93. “My guardian angel for the rest of time… I love you so much my Lolo,” Lisa Rinna‘s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 15. “You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me… you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Is Ready To Perform Again And Says “Everything Is Good” After Season 11 Of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

After the four-part reunion for season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we were all left wondering, “Where does Erika Jayne go from here?” With her occasional Southern drawl, she recanted her version of events from the last year, from the mistresses to the car flips. Her explanations throughout the reunion garnered sympathy […] The post Erika Jayne Is Ready To Perform Again And Says “Everything Is Good” After Season 11 Of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 11 Episode 24

Did Erika manage to prove she meant no ill will towards her housewives?. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 24, Erika was put on the spot when Sutton and Garcelle held her accountable for saying she was coming for them. With Andy struggling to keep his...
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Police Release Footage Of The Robbers Breaking Into Dorit Kemsley’s Home

Right after the unnecessary 4-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Dorit Kemsley’s house was burglarized. Her husband, PK Kemsley was out of town, but Dorit and her two young children were home. The burglars apparently held her at gunpoint and threatened her life. Thankfully, however, Dorit and the kids were left unscathed, while the burglars took off with a bunch […] The post Police Release Footage Of The Robbers Breaking Into Dorit Kemsley’s Home appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Dorit Kemsley’s Home Invasion Video Released By Police: Watch Men Smash Through Door To Break In

Surveillance footage released by the LAPD shows two men in hoodies breaking into ‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley’s home, before running off with over $100K in stolen items. The Encino, California residence of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was broken into on October 27, and now nearly two weeks later, authorities have released security camera footage that shows a glimpse of the frightening incident. The LAPD shared a 3 minute-long video of two masked men breaking into the house in an attempt to seek help identifying the suspects. The footage — which can be seen above — shows the pair wearing black masks and dark hoodies standing outside of a sliding glass door just before 10 pm. PT. The suspects appeared to be plotting on how to break into the home while Dorit, 45, and her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were inside. Dorit’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was in London when the incident occurred.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy