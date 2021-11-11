Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley Shares More Harrowing Details About Home Invasion

Surveillance footage released by the LAPD shows two men in hoodies breaking into ‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley’s home, before running off with over $100K in stolen items. The Encino, California residence of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was broken into on October 27, and now nearly two weeks later, authorities have released security camera footage that shows a glimpse of the frightening incident. The LAPD shared a 3 minute-long video of two masked men breaking into the house in an attempt to seek help identifying the suspects. The footage — which can be seen above — shows the pair wearing black masks and dark hoodies standing outside of a sliding glass door just before 10 pm. PT. The suspects appeared to be plotting on how to break into the home while Dorit, 45, and her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were inside. Dorit’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was in London when the incident occurred.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO