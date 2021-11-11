ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

AirPods drop to $89 at Walmart and Amazon, but they're going fast

By Alexandra Garrett
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart told the world days ago, and now it's delivered: As part of the retailer's early Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale, it's lowered...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Wireless Earbuds#Apple Store#Macbook Pros#Cnet
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
The Verge

The best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

As Black Friday approaches, several retailers are already offering significant discounts — and Walmart is no exception. Right now, the retail giant is dropping early Black Friday deals on everything from the AirPods Pro to the most popular TVs and streaming devices. We’ve featured a few of these items in...
SHOPPING
CNET

Walmart's early Black Friday sale brings deep price cuts on AirPods, Samsung, Canon and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart calls it "Deals for Days," but the current store-wide sale is all about early Black Friday price drops. The latest round of online discounts started earlier this week, and they've been extended to brick-and-mortar stores as of today. The biggest headliner is the AirPods for $89, which are popping in and out of stock (get them while you can). Beyond that, we're seeing solid deals on HP laptops, GoPro cameras, Canon printers and a wide range of Samsung products.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday deals: You can buy them today, but there's a catch

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Bed Bath & Beyond has kicked off its early Black Friday sales with discounts on brands like Bissell, Shark and Ninja. Here's the catch: You only have five days -- the sale ends Sunday, Nov. 21 -- so you'll need to act fast if there's something you want to buy.
SHOPPING
CNET

Black Friday 2021 ad scans: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's and more reveal their biggest deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday isn't just one day -- it's a week, a month, a season. And the big event is already upon us, with retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and others outlining their full plans and specific deals for Black Friday week. That includes big price cuts on favorites like Apple devices, Sony and Bose headphones, and even online availability for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Thanks to retailers "leaking" their slate of price cuts via newspaper circulars, available online days before, we now know hard dates: Target's deals will start Nov. 21 and Walmart's will start Nov. 22.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

With under two weeks to go, the countdown to Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in...
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Officially Launches Black Friday! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Early Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Friday, November 12. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and elsewhere), and you can...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy