Basketball

Gilyard lifts Richmond over North Carolina Central 70-60

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Jacob Gilyard had 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds as Richmond topped North Carolina...

www.miamiherald.com

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Austin Peay standout football player Nigel Brannon shot and killed

Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Florida Times-Union

Kohl Roberts put-back lifts Flagler College to 70-67 exhibition victory over Division I Valparaiso

It was only an exhibition game but the Flagler College Saints justified their preseason No. 2 ranking in NCAA Division II by knocking off another Division I team on Thursday. Kohl Roberts rebounded the miss of teammate Callum Baker's 3-point shot and put the ball back in at the buzzer to lift Flagler to a 70-67 victory over Valparaiso at the Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Ind., the Saints' third victory in two seasons over a Division I team.
VALPARAISO, IN
State
North Carolina State
fightingillini.com

Game Notes | Illini Host North Carolina Central in Opener

ILLINOIS (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (0-0, 0-0 MEAC) Location State Farm Center | Champaign, Ill. The Fighting Illini women's basketball program opens its 48th season on Tuesday, hosting MEAC foe North Carolina Central at State Farm Center. Tipoff between the Illini and the Eagles is set for 11 a.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on B1G+ with Scott Beatty (play-by-play), Karidia Shelby (color), and George Khouri (sideline). Mike Koon will call the action for the Illini on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (1400 AM / 97..5 FM). Streaming audio and live stats are also available at FightingIllini.com.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's win over North Carolina Central

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke with the media following Tuesday's 86-69 win over North Carolina Central. Here is what he had to say. "Well, every game is different. This team has nine transfers and they're all juniors and seniors. They were all very athletic, had length, were deep, and played physically. They had 30 fouls and that's not something you see every day. So, our team came in here expecting to be physical and expecting them to get up into us and we had to deal with it. I thought we hung in there and our ball screen defense in the first half was not good. I was pleased with the production we got off the bench and I thought Patrick [McCaffery] was good and Keegan [Murray] was really good, you don't see too many lines like his getting 27 points, 21 rebounds, and four blocks."
IOWA STATE
KBTX.com

Coleman’s career night lifts Aggies over North Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Henry Coleman III scored 27 points and Texas A&M pulled away down the stretch to defeat North Florida 64-46 on Wednesday night. Marcus Williams added 11 points for the Aggies, who had a hard time getting on track against the Ospreys (0-2), who lost at Texas Tech on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Grant Golden
Person
Jacob Gilyard
#North Carolina Central#Eagles#Ap
WTOP

Garvin scores 20 to lift Hampton over Regent 70-56

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Najee Garvin had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Hampton beat Regent 70-56 on Saturday night. Raymond Bethea Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds for Hampton (2-0). Dajour Dickens had six blocks. Andrew Aiken had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Royals. Randolph Holland...
HAMPTON, VA
Quad-Cities Times

Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-North Carolina Central

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 86-69 victory over North Carolina Central:. --This was by far the best game that roommates Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis have played at Iowa. It’s not even close. While it was a bit disheartening to see Iowa struggle against a team rated among the 30 or 40 worst teams in the country, it was gratifying to see two youngsters who haven’t done much in their careers come up big when called upon. Both Perkins and Ulis played most of the last 10 minutes and they had by far the highest plus-minus numbers on the team. Perkins was a plus-27, Ulis a plus-25. Both reached career highs in minutes played and points, and were especially good defensively.
NBA
FOX Sports

Newton lifts East Carolina over W. Carolina 95-79

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored a career-high 30 points as East Carolina beat Western Carolina 95-79 on Sunday. Newton made 5 of 7 3-pointers while hitting 10 of 16 overall from the field. He also dished six assists and had six rebounds. Brandon Suggs added 15 points for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Amos scores 26 to lift Binghamton over Sacred Heart 72-60

Kellen Amos had 26 points as Binghamton defeated Sacred Heart 72-60 on Sunday. Amos made 10 of 13 shots. John McGriff had 15 points and six rebounds for Binghamton (1-1). Ogheneyole Akuwovo added seven rebounds. Tyler Thomas had 23 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (1-2). Alex Watson added...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Oracle

Greene’s game-winning three lifts Bulls past North Carolina A&T

USF men’s basketball made a dramatic late comeback against North Carolina A&T on Monday, scoring the final 10 points in the 56-54 win, capped off by senior guard Javon Greene’s game-winning three-pointer. “[There was] a lot going through my head [after the game-winning shot],” Greene said. “I can’t even tell...
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Randolph lifts Florida A&M over LeMoyne-Owen 95-70

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 21 points and 10 assists as Florida A&M easily defeated LeMoyne-Owen 95-70 on Monday night. Dimingus Stevens had 14 points for Florida A&M (1-1). Kamron Reaves added 12 points. DJ Jones had 10 points. Tariq Shepherd had 18 points for the Magicians. Trevor...
COLLEGE SPORTS

