Gilyard lifts Richmond over North Carolina Central 70-60

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke with the media following Tuesday's 86-69 win over North Carolina Central. Here is what he had to say. "Well, every game is different. This team has nine transfers and they're all juniors and seniors. They were all very athletic, had length, were deep, and played physically. They had 30 fouls and that's not something you see every day. So, our team came in here expecting to be physical and expecting them to get up into us and we had to deal with it. I thought we hung in there and our ball screen defense in the first half was not good. I was pleased with the production we got off the bench and I thought Patrick [McCaffery] was good and Keegan [Murray] was really good, you don't see too many lines like his getting 27 points, 21 rebounds, and four blocks."

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO