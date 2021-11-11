ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

2.8m people with mental health issues ‘fell into council tax debt in pandemic’

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6gQv_0cszB97b00

An estimated 2.8 million people with mental health problems across the UK have fallen into council tax debt during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a charity.

The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute said its research indicates people with mental health issues are three times more likely to have fallen behind on council tax payments than the general population.

The charity is calling for increased funding to local authorities to help them provide improved financial support to residents struggling with council tax payments.

It also said councils should simplify the process of applying for council tax discounts and make it easier for people to get in touch when they are struggling.

Common symptoms of mental health problems such as reduced concentration and memory problems can make it harder for people to understand communications about council tax, and to engage with local authorities, the charity added.

Staying on top of council tax payments has become a real struggle for many, but instead of getting support from their local authority, too many people are being left to fall further behind

Helen Undy, Money and Mental Health

The charity commissioned two surveys, one of 2,000 people last year and another of around 5,000 people with experience of mental health problems and 1,000 people without mental health problems in 2021.

A worrying number of people with mental health problems missed out on pandemic-related financial support measures, the charity said.

Many people said they found the application process too difficult or were simply unaware that support was available.

Some said they often have to disclose their mental health problems several times to different council teams, because information sharing between council departments is inconsistent.

More than a third (37%) of those who disclosed a mental health problem to their council said they were not offered any additional services or support, such as more time to repay any debts or the opportunity to speak to a specialist.

Helen Undy, chief executive of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, which was set up by consumer champion Martin Lewis said: “People with mental health problems have been among the hardest financially hit by the pandemic.

“Staying on top of council tax payments has become a real struggle for many, but instead of getting support from their local authority, too many people are being left to fall further behind.

“That’s leaving vulnerable people exposed to threats of court action and bailiff visits, at a time when they are already facing enormous financial and psychological challenges.”

She added: “With council tax bills likely to rise further, and many people facing a growing cost-of-living crisis, it’s vital that councils act now to prevent more residents falling into debt in the coming year.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, chairman of the Local Government Association’s resources board, said: “Councils know how tough things are for many people and have a wide range of measures in place to help residents who are facing financial hardship and struggling to pay bills.

“Anyone struggling to pay their council tax bill should contact their council as soon as possible to find out what support is available to them.

“Record numbers are claiming a discount on their council tax due to the pandemic and one-off Government funding has been crucial to help councils provide vital support for those struggling to pay this year.

“Faced with severe funding and demand pressures, many councils will have little choice but to reduce discounts without an extension to this Government grant beyond this year.”

Comments / 0

Related
miltonscene.com

Mental health conditions often go hand-in-hand with substance use disorders

Mental health conditions often go hand-in-hand with substance use disorders. A mental health condition can affect your thinking, mood, emotions, and behavior. Some commonly known examples include anxiety, depression, and eating disorders among others. Further, the association between mental health conditions and developing a substance use disorder (SUD) has been well-documented. For example, in studies of teens with a mental health issue, rates of co-occurring SUD ranged from 61% to 88%.
MILTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Researchers start to uncover the pandemic's impact on mental health

Depression remained common during the pandemic and worsened for some people, according to a new study aiming to cast light on links between the pandemic and mental health. Researchers examined the records of 4,633 people at a large health care system in Utah who were screened for depression during a primary care visit. They completed a questionnaire before the pandemic and again during. Nearly 4 in 10 people reported new or continuing depression in the first year of the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
Norwalk Reflector

Mental health myths

Mental health issues have gotten more exposure in recent years, but there are still many myths and misconceptions about mental health that people continue to believe. Sadly, there is also still a significant stigma attached to mental health treatment, much of which is related to outdated assumptions and misinformation. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Davies
MedicalXpress

Financial insecurity, mental health conditions predict severe loneliness during pandemic

Before the COVID pandemic, experts like BYU psychology professor Julianne Holt-Lunstad were already worried about another affliction spreading worldwide: loneliness. In multiple studies, Holt-Lunstad and her colleagues documented how our increasing sense of loneliness is damaging our health more than familiar widespread epidemics like obesity or alcoholism, causing problems such as depression, reduced cognitive functioning, even earlier death.
MENTAL HEALTH
Wicked Local

Marblehead Mental Health Task Force offers tips, resources amid pandemic

The pandemic has had a dramatic impact on people’s mental health -- and folks here in Marblehead are no exception. The newly formed Marblehead Mental Health Task Force recently hosted a panel discussion on how to recognize when someone may be struggling and how to help. “We’re seeing increasing rates...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Gazette

Colorado children's mental health leaders plead for pandemic recovery funding

Children’s mental health advocates want a fair share of Colorado’s federal pandemic recovery money that has yet to be allocated, they announced Tuesday during a virtual discussion spearheaded by Children’s Hospital Colorado. “There is a continued sense of being overwhelmed as a system, and it’s palpable,” said Dr. David Brumbaugh,...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M People#Mental Health Issues#Council Tax
Standard-Examiner

Report: Depression, mental health in children worsened during pandemic

Anxiety and depression are increasing among children, and it’s not just the pandemic causing the uptick. According to the State of the World’s Children report published by UNICEF, more than 40% of children ages 10-19 across the globe suffer from a mental health illness. In the United States, depression among 12- to 17-year-olds has increased from 8.5% to 13.2% in the past 12 months.
KIDS
Saratogian

MHANYS helping students cope with mental health issues during pandemic and beyond

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone. That’s especially true of children. According to a recent study published in Pediatrics, an estimated 140,000 children in the U.S. have lost a parent or primary caregiver to the virus. Additionally, officials noted that children of racial and ethnic minorities accounted for 65 percent of that total.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
khn.org

As Workers Struggle With Pandemic’s Impact, Employers Expand Mental Health Benefits

As the covid-19 pandemic burns through its second year, the path forward for American workers remains unsettled, with many continuing to work from home while policies for maintaining a safe workplace evolve. In its 2021 Employer Health Benefits Survey, released Wednesday, KFF found that many employers have ramped up mental health and other benefits to provide support for their workers during uncertain times.
MENTAL HEALTH
outlooknewspapers.com

Mental Health Forum Focuses on Pandemic Recovery

First published in the Nov. 4 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The primary focus of the recent Community School Mental Health Forum hosted by Hathaway Center for Excellence, Sycamores’ highly esteemed research and training program, was to address the effect the pandemic had on students. Led by keynote speakers...
PASADENA, CA
BBC

Mental health: History of Denbigh's lunatic asylum revealed

The long and dark history of Wales' first psychiatric hospital has been uncovered by a man who worked there for more than three decades. North Wales Counties Lunatic Asylum in Denbigh opened in 1848 to provide care for Welsh speaking people with mental illnesses. In reality, up to 1,500 patients,...
MENTAL HEALTH
myveronanj.com

BOE Gets Nearly $1.8M For Pandemic Relief, Mental Health, Security

At its Tuesday meeting, the Verona Board of Education accepted a $1,655,020 grant stemming from the federal pandemic relief CARES Act and a $125,000 grant from the state for school security. The larger federal grant includes $1,350,498 in so-called ESSER Funds. ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief...
VERONA, NJ
MedCity News

Survey: Large employers revisited telehealth, mental health benefits during the pandemic

After much talk last year about companies boosting their mental health offerings, those promises have materialized. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s annual employer health benefits survey, 39% of mid- and large-sized companies reported making changes to their mental health benefits since the start of the pandemic. For the most part, those changes included letting employees access mental health services through telemedicine. Roughly 16% of companies also said they offered new mental health resources, such as an employee assistance program.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

337K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy