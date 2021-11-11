ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Pub owner Mitchells & Butlers partners with Uber Eats for deliveries

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnq4A_0cszB6TQ00

Pub and bar owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has launched a major partnership with Uber Eats which will allow customers to order food from around 1,000 of its venues on the app.

It will be one of the biggest pub partnerships on the platform, which has seen operator numbers soar since the pandemic hit last year.

M&B, which owns brands including Toby Carvery Miller & Carter and Browns, said it is looking to tap into the increased use of the platform for family sit-down meals alongside traditional takeaways.

The group said it is launching on the platform on Thursday and expects this to cover 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

It is celebrating the launch by offering free delivery on meals from M&B pubs for the first week of the partnership.

Susan Martindale, group HR director and executive lead on delivery at M&B, said: “While we don’t think there’s anything better than the full dining in experience, we’re excited to partner with Uber Eats to expand our delivery offer so even more of our customers can enjoy their favourite pub and restaurant meals at home too.”

Eve Henrikson, regional general manager for delivery at Uber, said: “Pubs across the UK have been resilient in dealing with closures over the past 18 months, and we want to help them thrive by adding home delivery to their business.

“Customers aren’t just using Uber Eats for a quick takeaway bite.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing people use the app to order sit-down meals for the whole family, and what better lunch or dinner with family and friends than some hearty pub grub?”

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Uber launches new $100-a-year Uber One program for rides, food delivery

Uber (NYSE:UBER) is unveiling a new membership program that offers guaranteed prices and other perks in an effort to appeal to consumers who are frequent users of its ride-sharing and delivery services. On Wednesday, Uber (UBER) gave details of its new Uber One program, which is launching immediately in the...
TRAFFIC
ZDNet

Uber's new $9.99 monthly subscriptions offers ridesharing and delivery perks, priority access

Uber debuted a new $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year) subscription for its ridesharing and Uber Eats services. Dubbed Uber One , the offering provides a continual 5% discount on rides, deliveries, and order pickups, with unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible delivery orders over $15 and grocery orders over $30. Should any of these discounted deliveries arrive later than Uber's estimated delivery time, subscribers will also receive a $5 credit for future use on rides or deliveries. While this is a nice backup, the company clearly expects it to be an infrequent requirement since it is also guaranteeing that Uber One requests will be fulfilled by "top-rated drivers" backed by "elevated member support."
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub Grub#Food Drink#Mitchells Butlers#M B#Browns
TheStreet

McDonald's Launches McDelivery Via DoorDash, Uber Eats

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Report announced its revamped delivery service McDelivery as part of strategic partnerships with with DoorDash DASH and Uber Eats (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report. Customers will be able to order directly through the McDonald's app as the company says the move...
RESTAURANTS
restaurantdive.com

McDonald's makes new white label deals with DoorDash, Uber Eats

McDonald's announced on Monday new global partnerships with DoorDash and UberEats that will grow its McDelivery channel, which was first launched in 2017, in the U.S. and around the globe. DoorDash will power delivery orders placed on the McDonald's app through the company's white label product, DoorDash Drive, while Uber will power orders through the McDonald's app through its white label product, Uber Direct.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Brutal’ time for hospitality as bars and restaurants close for lack of staff

A quarter of pubs, restaurants and hotels have been forced to shut up shop or close for part of the week because of the UK’s chronic staff shortage, new figures reveal.There are almost 200,000 vacant positions across the country, with fears the problem could worsen over the Christmas period as hospitality firms compete with retailers and delivery businesses for staff.UK Hospitality found thousands of pubs and restaurants had been forced to slash opening hours, while one in five expected deliveries are not making it to restaurant kitchens.According to the industry body’s poll of 700 members representing 90 per cent...
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

DoorDash? Uber Eats? Nope. Customers Want To Order Direct.

Given the massive rise of food-delivery services, including DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub, it would be easy to assume they’ve become the favorite brands of hungry people everywhere. But a surprising new report from PYMNTS finds that’s not the case at all: Just 17% of people in its recent research...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Mr Kipling owner sees sales fall as pandemic comfort eating wanes

The owner of Mr Kipling, Bisto and Angel Delight has revealed a fall in sales despite bosses saying they successfully navigated the global supply chain issues hitting the economy.Premier Foods revealed sales in the six months to October 2 dropped 6.5% to £394.1 million, with pre-tax profits down 39.2% to £30.7 million.However, bosses pointed out this was up 7.5% and 105% respectively on a two-year basis, with numbers for last year skewed as households stockpiled treats and food during the pandemic.The fall in profits was due to banking cash from the sale of the Hovis brand a year earlier.Chief executive...
BUSINESS
petbusiness

DoorDash Partners With Independent Pet Partners For On-Demand Delivery

DoorDash partners with Independent Pet Partners, the parent brand of Chuck & Don’s, Loyal Companion, Kriser’s, and Natural Pawz, to allow consumers across the country to access on-demand delivery of pet food, supplies and wellness needs, with average delivery in under an hour via the DoorDash marketplace app. Consumers now...
PET SERVICES
Grazia

Benefit Cosmetics Team Up With Uber Eats To Deliver Brow Treatments Straight To Your Door

In the good spirit of the festive season, Benefit has teamed up with Uber - or more specifically the Uber Eats app - to deliver the brand's signature brow treatments straight to your door. Benefit are the very first beauty brand to enter Uber Eats' personal care category and this move could be a sign of things to come. Back in August Boots announced its partnership with Deliveroo. Depending on your location, you can now order your make-up, skincare and haircare buys alongside your weekend takeaway. It seems that beauty on demand is the way forward.
MAKEUP
BBC

Pub owner creates 'safe zones' amid spiking fears

An area of The Ponty Tavern in Pontefract has been cordoned off as a 'safe zone' for customers. The area will have security and be table service only. It is being done in response to an increase in reports of drink spiking across the country. A pub owner has created...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Dollar General partners with DoorDash for same-day delivery

Dollar General Inc. and DoorDash Inc. have announced a partnership to offer same-day delivery on food, cleaning supplies and more. The program, which piloted in the summer at 600 stores, is now available at 9,000 Dollar General locations. It will expand to more than 10,000 next month. Dollar General stock is up 5% for the year to date. DoorDash has gained 12.4%. And the S&P 500 index is up 23.7% for the period.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kiss951.com

LIST: Is Your Favorite Food on the Top 10 Most Popular Uber Eats Orders?

Since the pandemic started, Uber says more and more people have been ordering food with UberEats. Because who in the last year and a half hasn’t needed warm comfort food delivered right to your door? The company came out with their annual Cravings Report for 2021 and they have found some interesting stats, including the Top 10 Most Popular Uber Eats Orders.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sunderland Echo

Pub food from Toby Carvery and Miller & Carter added to Uber Eats

Hungry diners will be able to order grub from more than 1,000 Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) owned venues, as the pub and bar owner partners with Uber Eats. The move will bring a string of popular pub and restaurant brands to the app, including Toby Carvery, Miller & Carter, and Browns.
RESTAURANTS
freightwaves.com

A tale of 2 food apps: Uber Eats grows, DoorDash finds new verticals

There’s nothing quite like having your lunch delivered to your doorstep by Uber Eats — except having your lunch delivered to your doorstep by DoorDash. The two longtime food delivery rivals have been at each other’s throats for years, competing to cement themselves as the primary option for consumers in the U.S. and abroad.
CELL PHONES
mintel.com

Retail Watch: What the Currys and Uber trial means for the world of express delivery

Marco Amasanti is a Retail Analyst focusing on spending on the home, including DIY, electricals and furniture. As the world shifts to a hybrid way of working, customers are demanding more convenient and faster ways of delivering goods to their doorstep. Following the development of rapid grocery delivery services, could tech retailing be the next in line to join the world of express delivery? In this blog, we explore Currys’ latest initiative to partner with Uber and offer 30-minute deliveries.
RETAIL
thedanielislandnews.com

Mother and son launch homemade delivery service, DI-EATS

No time to make dinner? Not a problem for Daniel Island residents thanks to DI-EATS, a new dinner and delivery service. Michael Rusciolelli and Kathleen Ludlow, aka “Michael’s Mom,” are providing fresh homemade meals for delivery exclusively on Daniel Island. Ludlow, a single mom who spent years working at local...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

337K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy