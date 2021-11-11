ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Human trafficking suit spreads to Hindu temples in 5 states

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

A lawsuit in which workers accuse a Hindu organization of human trafficking by luring them from India to build a temple in New Jersey for as little as $1.20 a day has widened to four other states.

In the initial lawsuit filed in May, workers at a Hindu temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, claimed leaders of the Hindu organization known as Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or BAPS, coerced them into signing employment agreements and forced them to work more than 12 hours per day with few days off, under the watch of security guards. They traveled to New Jersey under R-1 visas, which are meant for “those who minister, or work in religious vocations or occupations,” according to the lawsuit.

The amended lawsuit filed last month added several more workers to the lawsuit. The workers, who the lawsuit says were from marginalized communities in India, claim they were exploited at temples in Chino Hills, California, outside Los Angeles; Bartlett, Illinois, outside Chicago; Stafford, Texas, outside Houston; and Lilburn, Georgia, outside Atlanta.

“U.S. Government officials have authorized the use of R-1 visas for stone artisans for 20 years, and federal, state, and local government agencies have regularly visited and inspected all of the construction projects on which those artisans volunteered," Paul Fishman, an attorney representing BAPS, said in an email Wednesday.

The workers in other states allege that, while they weren't forced to work as many hours as their counterparts in New Jersey, they were paid well below standards set by federal and state minimum wage laws. Multiple workers named as plaintiffs worked at more than one of the temples, the lawsuit alleges, some for as long as eight or nine years in total.

Similar to the allegations in the initial suit against the Hindu temple in Robbinsville, outside the New Jersey capital of Trenton, workers at the temples in the other four states claim they weren't allowed to have their passports and slept in large halls on the temple grounds that were monitored by security guards.

“At the Robbinsville temple and elsewhere, the defendants intentionally caused the workers to reasonably believe that if they tried to leave their work and the temple compounds, they would suffer physical restraint and serious harm," the lawsuit claims.

The temples named in the lawsuit are all affiliated with BAPS, a corporation registered in Delaware and with offices in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Judges Keep Accepting Nonsensical Reasons to Exclude Black People From Juries

In the coming weeks, a panel of 12 jurors will have to decide if Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan acted in self-defense when they cornered Ahmaud Arbery with their trucks before shooting him and leaving him to bleed out in the street. From the very start, the racial dynamics of the shooting—the fact that three white men killed an unarmed Black man and walked free for months—have raised questions about if the trial would be fair or unjustly tilted in favor of the white defendants.
SOCIETY
CBS Baltimore

‘Asian Americans Across This Country Are Under Attack’ Maryland Takes Action To Address Discrimination, Hate Crimes That Surged During Pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced new actions to stop the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in Maryland. Hogan said one-third of Asian Americans have experienced discrimination since the start of the pandemic and noted hate crimes have more than doubled in the state since 2018. “Words are not enough, which is why today we are turning those words into real action,” Hogan said during a news briefing Monday. He also credited his wife Yumi Hogan, Maryland’s first Asian American First Lady, with putting a spotlight on the issue. ‘I Tell People Don’t Give Up’ First Lady Yumi Hogan Shares How...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
brookdalecc.edu

An International Human Trafficking Panel Planned

During International Education Week, November 15th through 19th, there are campus-wide activities to celebrate the special significance of the international educational exchange. On November 18th, Brookdale Community College students participating in the Global Citizenship Distinction (GCD) program are collaborating with students from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Goiás (PUC Goiás )...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
International Business Times

Hindu Temple Trafficking Lawsuit Widens; Workers 'Lured' From India And Paid $1.20 A Day

A prominent Hindu sect in the U.S. that was raided in New Jersey by federal agencies investigating labor and immigration law violations has become embroiled in a wider a human trafficking lawsuit. Indian workers from four more states joined the lawsuit that alleged that the sect lured them into the United States and forced them to build a temple in New Jersey for as little as $1.20 a day.
LABOR ISSUES
Law.com

The Proliferation of Human Trafficking Lawsuits in the Hotel Industry

Todd Soloway and Bryan Mohler explore the reasons for the exponential rise in human trafficking lawsuits targeting the hotel industry and the current legal developments in these actions. They discuss steps hotel owners, operators and franchisors can take to protect themselves and their guests from liability. Over the past several...
LAW
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hindu Temple#Temples#Baps
washingtoninformer.com

Jamaican Government Committed to Combating Human Trafficking

Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, says the Jamaican government is committed to continuously strengthening legislation to tackle the scourge of human trafficking in Jamaica. “If we consider our history in trying to manage this global scourge, since 2007… many within the...
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

Terrorism laws target racism, but what about racism in the legal system?

The Canadian government has expanded the definition of terrorism to include violence motivated by white supremacy and the hatred of women. These ideologies were grouped as “right-wing extremism” and defined as a terrorism threat in Canada. The move gained support after several high-profile incidents of white supremacist and misogynistic violence, such as the 2020 stabbings in a Toronto erotic massage parlour by a teenage male. Since then, the Canadian government has continued to focus on right-wing ideologies. In 2021, Parliament passed a motion asking the government to name the Proud Boys a terrorist organization. It also asked the government to “use...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition Event

NAHT Coalition was shining bright on November 11 at Mercedes-Benz of Music City. Event hosts Libba and Edwin Vickery, co-chairs Carissa and Tim Pereira, Memree and Rich Roberts, and Mary Morgan and Paul Ketchel welcomed 400 guests to the dealership-turned event venue for an educational and festive evening. A packed...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Documented

Immigrant Workers Endure Long Waits to Get Excluded Workers Funds

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. City Limits reported that even though New York’s Excluded Workers Fund is no longer accepting applications, some applicants are stuck in limbo as they wait for money from the fund. Some applied […] The post Immigrant Workers Endure Long Waits to Get Excluded Workers Funds appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Nigeria panel finds army, police killed peaceful protesters

A Nigerian judicial panel says that army soldiers “shot, injured and killed” peaceful protesters demonstrating against police brutality at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos in Oct. 2020. The report calls the shootings “a massacre.”Police also “shot at, assaulted and battered unarmed protesters, which led to injuries and deaths,” the panel found. Eleven people — all males — were killed while four others are missing and "presumed dead” out of 48 persons identified as victims of the Lekki shootings, according to the report that has been submitted to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The report has not yet been made...
SOCIETY
AFP

Cuban dissidents arrested, mass protest thwarted as police swamp streets

Cuban security forces foiled a planned mass protest on Monday, with police flooding Havana's streets and prominent dissidents arrested or confined to their homes to prevent them from staging the banned rights gathering. Another government critic, Guillermo Farinas, has been detained since Friday, and numerous protest organizers and independent journalists have reportedly been confined to their homes by the security forces, with their internet cut.
PROTESTS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Human Trafficking Institute To Accept Bitcoin Donations

The Human Trafficking Institute will begin accepting bitcoin donations. Payments on the Bitcoin and Lightning networks will be possible. The new donation vehicle will be made possible by OpenNode, a Bitcoin payment infrastructure provider. The Human Trafficking Institute (HTI) will start accepting bitcoin donations, according to a statement sent to...
CHARITIES
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

337K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy