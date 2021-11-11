ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

WhatsApp launches scam messages awareness campaign

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyctE_0cszB13n00

A text or WhatsApp message from a “friend in need” asking for money or personal information could be a scammer, a new awareness campaign has warned.

More than half (59%) of people have received a message-based scam in the last year or know someone who has, according to a new awareness drive launched by WhatsApp in partnership with National Trading Standards.

The “Stop. Think. Call.” campaign aims to help educate people on how to protect themselves and their WhatsApp account from message-based scams.

Message-based scams could include text messages as well as those received on WhatsApp.

The messages are sent from the compromised accounts of your friends, so they look as if they’re coming from someone you know, or from an unknown number claiming to be a friend who has lost their phone or been 'locked out' of their account

Louise Baxter, National Trading Standards

The campaign urges people to:

– Stop: Take time before you respond. Make sure your WhatsApp two-step verification is switched on to protect your account, that you are happy with your privacy settings.

– Think: Does this request make sense? Are they asking for money? Remember that scammers prey on people’s kindness, trust and willingness to help.

– Call: Verify that it really is your friend or family member by calling them directly, or asking them to share a voice note. Only when you are 100% sure the request is from someone you know and trust, should you consider it. If it turns out to be untrue, report it to Action Fraud.

Louise Baxter, head of the National Trading Standards scams team and Friends Against Scams, said reports of “friend-in-need” scams have been growing in recent months.

She said: “Scammers send messages that appear to come from a friend or family member asking for personal information, money or a six-digit pin number.

“The messages are sent from the compromised accounts of your friends, so they look as if they’re coming from someone you know, or from an unknown number claiming to be a friend who has lost their phone or been ‘locked out’ of their account. These kinds of scams are particularly cruel as they prey on our kindness and desire to help friends and family.”

The campaign said research has shown that people aged under 34 are significantly more likely to prefer a text-based method of communication to a phone call.

We advise all users never to share their six-digit pin code with others, not even friends or family, and recommend that all users set up two-step verification for added security

Kathryn Harnett, WhatsApp

Kathryn Harnett, policy manager at WhatsApp, said: “WhatsApp protects our users’ personal messages with end-to-end encryption, but we want to remind people that we all have a role to play in keeping our accounts safe by remaining vigilant to the threat of scammers.

“We advise all users never to share their six-digit pin code with others, not even friends or family, and recommend that all users set up two-step verification for added security.

“If you receive a suspicious message (even if you think you know who it is from), calling or requesting a voice note is the fastest and simplest way to check someone is who they say they are. A friend in need is a friend worth calling.”

Citizens Advice Scams Action is also supporting the campaign, having seen an increase in messaging scams over the past year, including friend-in-need scams such as:

– A scammer who claimed they were a friend stuck abroad and had to find hundreds of pounds to get home. When the person said they were unable to help they were blocked.

– A parent who realised that a scammer was posing as their son asking for money via WhatsApp. They called their son to check and realised it was a scam.

– A parent who received a WhatsApp message supposedly from their daughter saying they had had to change their number. It went on to ask for help paying a bill but the parent realised it was a scam.

Citizens Advice Scams Action is encouraging anyone who is worried about being targeted to visit its website to get help with online scams.

Friends Against Scams runs free online training sessions to empower people to take a stand against scams, helping identify different types of scams and providing directions on how to report them.

The campaign also recruits “scambassadors”, who are MPs senior officials or someone who will use their influence to raise the profile of scams at a national level.

Scambassador Joel Dommett said: “Simply remembering to Stop. Think. Call. when you get an unusual message may save you a lot of money and inconvenience in the long run.”

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

WhatsApp is making its message deletion feature even more useful

The ever-reliable WABetaInfo has peered into the future and spotted evidence that work is underway to give the message deletion feature of WhatsApp a much-needed upgrade. The upgrade means that WhatsApp users will be able to delete message either just for themselves or for everyone involved no matter the age of the message in question, WABetaInfo has seen that it is possible to delete messages that are at least three months old, and there is nothing to suggest that this is the upper limit of the deletion window.
CELL PHONES
techweez.com

How to Read ‘Deleted for Everyone’ Messages on WhatsApp, Telegram

WhatsApp introduced the Delete for Everyone feature back in 2017. It is handy, but the tool is not perfect. Its existence is removing messages that are not appropriate to a given person or group, or just deleting ordinary typos. However, when you delete a message for everyone on WhatsApp, the...
INTERNET
BBC

'We lost festive savings in family WhatsApp scam'

A grandfather has told of how he lost money saved for Christmas presents after his family were duped by fraudsters on WhatsApp. The 75-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had been tricked by criminals posing as his grand-daughter on the messaging service. He transferred £1,550 to the con-artists,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams#Privacy Settings#Action Fraud#Friends Against Scams
techviral.net

How to Report Individual WhatsApp Messages (Full Guide)

Let’s admit it, WhatsApp is right now the most popular instant messaging app. The instant messaging app is available for Android, iOS, desktop, and web. With WhatsApp, one can exchange text messages, media files, documents, etc. Since WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging app, spammers/scammers often use it to...
CELL PHONES
T3.com

Watch out for WhatsApp's deceptive 'friend in need' scam

Text-based scams are a serious problem, according to research from Opinium, which says that 59% of Brits have been targeted in the last year. While the majority of these (46%) still take the traditional SMS approach, WhatsApp isn’t immune to the problem, with 13% of users claiming to have been targeted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

'End the call. End the scam.' Duke Energy sends message on Utility Scam Awareness Day

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says it has joined utilities across North America to protect customers from scams on Utility Scam Awareness Day, Nov. 17. The company says Utility Scam Awareness Day, created Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS), is part of the week-long International Scam Awareness Week, an advocacy and awareness campaign focused on educating customers and exposing the tactics used by scammers.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
WZOZ 103.1

Bah Humbug! 12 Holiday Scams To Be Aware Of This Year

This year it's predicted that the holidays will be more expensive than ever. For that reason alone you need to be careful with your money and be even more cautious to avoid holiday scams. Every year the Better Business Bureau puts out their list of holiday scams, and this year...
CELEBRITIES
KVIA

Texans warned of frightening cartel text-message scam

EL PASO, Texas - Vinnie Martinez, who currently resides in Dallas, was recently contacted by people who threatened him and his family, unless he would give them money. It was all a scam. "It was Tuesday night, I received a text message by someone who claimed they were from the...
TEXAS STATE
coastalpoint.com

DelDOT, DMV warn of text-message scam

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) this week advised the public to be wary of a text-message scam claiming to be from the DMV. DelDOT officials said they have received inquiries about the validity of a text message asking the user to “complete...
PUBLIC SAFETY
peterstownship.com

Beware: Unemployment Text Message Scam

Treasurer Stacy Garrity is warning Pennsylvanians that scammers are using fraudulent text messages to target recipients of unemployment compensation benefits – potentially including normal unemployment compensation (UC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). One message tells recipients – inaccurately – that their “state-issued ReliaCard account has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
klax-tv.com

Nov. 17 is Utility Scam Awareness Day

PINEVILLE, La. – Today is Utility Scam Awareness Day, and Cleco is joining Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) in their advocacy campaign to educate customers and expose the tactics used by scammers. UUAS, a consortium of almost 150 U.S. and Canadian electric, water and natural gas utilities, has successfully helped to take nearly 12,000 toll-free numbers used by scammers against utility customers out of operation. “Through UUAS, we are able to learn and share new scam tactics with our customers to protect them against scammers,” said Kristi Moore, director of customer operations. “We want our customers to be aware of the types of threats that are out there and to remember that we all could be a target.” “It’s perfectly acceptable for the customer to hang up the phone. The scammer’s initial goal is to pressure their targets and convince them that they work for the utility,” said UUAS Executive Director Monica Martinez. “Scammers are extremely sophisticated in their tactics, and, by simply ending the call, you can end their scam. If you are unsure, you can always call back the utility by dialing the number found on your bill or on their website, and they will provide you with the correct information.” How Cleco customers can protect themselves:
PINEVILLE, LA
Mercury

Pa. treasurer warns residents of text message scam

Pennsylvanians who receive unemployment compensation benefits are being targeted by a fraudulent text message scam, state Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Monday. Garrity said in a press release that recipients of normal unemployment compensation, pandemic unemployment assistance and federal pandemic unemployment compensation should be aware of scammers using fraudulent text messages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Families could be helped to access savings belonging to vulnerable loved ones

Families will find it easier to access to small savings pots belonging to loved ones who lack mental capacity under Government plans.A new streamlined process would allow withdrawals and payments from cash-based accounts, such as a Child Trust Fund (CTF) or a Junior Isa, of up to £2,500 without the need to get court permission.The proposals apply to England and Wales the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.Currently, if someone lacks mental capacity and cannot manage their finances, a family member or guardian must apply to court to manage these funds. This protects vulnerable people from fraud or abuse.But concerns...
WORLD
The Independent

Famous faces misused in scam ads sign Martin Lewis letter to PM

Robbie Williams Bear Grylls and Holly Willoughby have signed a joint letter led by Martin Lewis urging the Prime Minister to put paid scam adverts in the upcoming Online Safety Bill The consumer champion has long campaigned against bogus ads using his face to lure users, and wants tech giants to be held responsible under new laws.While user-generated scams will be covered by the Online Safety Bill, as well as a wide range of areas such as terrorism and child sexual exploitation, paid scam advertising will not.Mr Lewis has warned that the omission will make the problem worse, as...
CELEBRITIES
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

337K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy