Shady Spring, WV

New swimmer Maynard signs to play softball at Penn State

By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
 7 days ago
Photo courtesy Karen Akers PhotographyShady Spring pitcher Paige Maynard, seated third from left, signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play softball at Penn State. Seated with her are, from left, sister Maddy Maynard, dad Wallace Maynard and mom Alyssa Maynard. Standing are, from left, Shady Spring athletic director and head softball coach Donald Barnett, high school coach Kenya Smith and pitching coach Jerry Johnson.

Any team that faces Shady Spring’s softball team knows all about Paige Maynard.

So, too, do college coaches all over the nation.

The proactive Maynard didn’t give coaches time to come to her. She took steps to get on their radar, and on Wednesday it officially paid off when she signed a letter of intent to play at Penn State.

“I’ve been waiting for this day since I was 8 years old,” she said. “It’s just crazy that it’s becoming true.”

Waiting, and preparing.

When she was in eighth grade, Maynard’s pitching coach, Jerry Johnson, posted her recruiting video on Facebook. One of the coaches from Indiana Magic Gold, a national travel team, saw it and invited her to a pitching camp in Kentucky. She has been with them ever since and has played all over the country.

“Then I would go to about four camps in the summer, I would say, on average, and then a couple in the fall trying to get out and branch out to as many colleges as I could,” Maynard said. “Then I would send around a hundred emails every year, or more, just sending highlights from games, my stats from tournaments and things.”

The Indiana team would also hold combine practices that were attended by coaches from all the major conferences. She wound up choosing Penn State over several other teams from the Big Ten, ACC and the Mid-American Conference, as well as Marshall.

“I really love the coaching staff. They were very welcoming. Once I went on my first unofficial visit before I committed, I just loved the atmosphere,” Maynard said of Happy Valley, where she will major in either biology or nursing.

Maynard was a Class AA second-team all-stater last season after racking up a 20-1 record with 237 strikeouts to just 35 walks and a 0.88 earned run average in 128 innings.

Maynard will obviously spend the winter working on the craft that made her a Division I scholarship athlete, but she will also pursue a new venture. She and some of her friends decided to join the Tigers swim team.

“It’s a little rough, but I like it,” she said. “I like the challenge. It’s something new.”

