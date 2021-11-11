ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Who should receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters?

Real Health
Real Health
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNM4b_0cszAai400

Now that a majority of Americans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccines, the question becomes who needs additional doses to maintain or increase protection against SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes COVID-19). Two main factors determine if boosters are needed:

  • Do the original vaccines still work against current SARS-CoV-2 variants?
  • Does immunity wane over time?

The three vaccines authorized in the United States, from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, remain active against the predominant Delta variant. However, while they still provide strong protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death, they are less effective at preventing infection.

Immunity against SARS-CoV-2, either after infection or vaccination, does wane over time. But while antibody levels begin to decline after a few months, memory B cells are left behind to produce more antibodies if the virus is encountered again. T cells also play a role in fighting SARS-CoV-2. However, B cell and T cell responses take a few days; they may not prevent initial infection, but they can stop the virus from taking hold in the body and causing serious illness.

In August 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended an additional Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine dose for moderately to severely immunocompromised people, including organ transplant recipients, people undergoing treatment for cancer and those with advanced or untreated HIV. People with suppressed immune function may not produce enough antibodies after the first two doses. For some, a third dose does the trick, but others are still not fully protected.

The FDA and CDC later went further, recommending Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters after six months for all people ages 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions—including cancer and HIV—and those at high risk for exposure due to their work or living situation. All adults who received the J&J vaccine can get another dose two months after their first shot. (Many experts think the J&J vaccine should be considered a two-dose regimen.) People do not need to get the same vaccine brand they originally received for a booster.

The FDA is considering whether to authorize boosters for everyone, but experts disagree about whether most healthy younger adults need them. Studies have shown that an additional vaccine dose raises antibody levels and reduces hospitalization in older people, but protection against severe disease appears to be holding up well for younger people after two doses. On a public health level, boosters can help curb transmission. However, the increase in antibodies after a booster may also last only a few months.

It is unclear whether people will need COVID-19 boosters every year or even every six months. Some experts think that because the initial Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots are given so close together (three or four weeks, respectively), a third dose with longer spacing could lead to a stronger immune response, and frequent boosters won’t be necessary. This suggests the best schedule may be similar to vaccines for hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV), which involve three doses, the second a month after the first and the third around six months later.

New types of COVID-19 vaccines may also be an option in the future. Currently, boosters are additional doses of the same vaccine, but researchers are working on vaccines tailored to the Delta variant and others that would work more broadly across multiple variants or even against different coronaviruses. Scientists are also testing nasal vaccines, which produce mucosal antibodies in the nose, in the hope that they will better prevent initial infection and transmission.

Comments / 8

Related
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

As we type this, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting to vote on whether or not to recommend COVID boosters for those who got the Moderna and J&J vaccine. (Yesterday, the FDA authorized the doses, and said any brand can be used as a booster—a "mix and match" process.) In fact, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, is expected to vote in favor of these boosters as soon as tonight. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to answer questions about the boosters. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Americans#Pfizer Biontech#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson
Washington Post

You’re not ‘fully vaccinated.’ You never will be.

When retired Gen. Colin Powell’s family announced his death Monday in a brief Facebook post, they said that the cause was “complications from Covid 19” despite being “fully vaccinated.” The former secretary of state, who was 84, had also been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma. That kind of cancer causes marked impairments of the immune system, rendering it capable of producing only one type of antibody. In July, a study of vaccinated people with multiple myeloma found that only 45 percent had immune responses that would be “adequate” to protect them against covid. A booster dose is recommended for people with blood cancers, but no amount of vaccination can make up for an immune system that can’t fight back. To the medical community, it was no surprise that Powell could develop a severe, even fatal case of covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

“Who should avoid the vaccine”, the case that is shaking Europe

While highlighting that the balance between benefits and risks remains largely favorable to the former, the French health authority has decided to advise against the Moderna vaccine under 30 years. A purely precautionary move, perhaps even excessive – given that however the need to carpet vaccinate the entire population is reiterated – but the study conducted by the Has verified a “slight increase” in the risk of myocarditis And pericarditis in the under 30 age group.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Cancer
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Get a Different Booster If You Got This Vaccine, Virus Experts Say

After weeks of deliberations between advisory committees and agencies, booster shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have finally been authorized in the U.S. The millions of people now eligible for additional doses are likely weighing their options, after both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also chose to authorize a mix-and-match approach, in which recipients are free to choose from any of the three boosters, no matter which vaccine they got initially. Health officials are not currently recommending one booster over another, as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said that the agency "will not articulate a preference." But some virus experts are comfortable sharing their opinions on the matter.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NECN

Here Are the Most Common Side Effects of COVID Booster Shots

People have reported side effects like chills, fever and nausea after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but do you need to worry about developing such symptoms after getting a booster shot?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the booster appear to largely mirror how people felt...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Vaccines may not prevent severe COVID-19 in these people

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in people who are immunocompromised. In general, immunocompromised individuals are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These findings indicate that while two-doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are beneficial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy