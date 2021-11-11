ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Naperville school plans service for 2 grads who died in Astroworld crowd surge

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mo6Wu_0cszAAxI00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Neuqua Valley High School will host a memorial service for 21-year-old Franco Patino and 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek.

The childhood friends graduated from the Naperville high school a year apart and were among eight people killed during the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

In a letter sent out to families on Tuesday, Neuqua Valley Principal Lance Fuhrer said it’s rare that a national tragedy hits the high school community.

"This hits home in many ways: Young people with potential, a friendship forged at our school, advancing their studies in college, attending a concert, and celebrating a birthday," Fuhrer wrote. "These are all things with which we can identify."

Students, staff and alumni will be invited to campus for a memorial service to honor Patino and Jurinek.

The date has not been set, but Fuhrer said it will be held after the individual services take place.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Naperville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Grads#Friendship#Neuqua Valley High School#Neuqua Valley Principal
WBBM News Radio

Person shot by police in Joliet

A person was shot by Joliet police during a traffic stop Tuesday. Officers conducted a traffic stop about 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Center Street when the suspect struck an officer with his vehicle and pinned them against another vehicle.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy