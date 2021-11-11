Naperville school plans service for 2 grads who died in Astroworld crowd surge

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Neuqua Valley High School will host a memorial service for 21-year-old Franco Patino and 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek.

The childhood friends graduated from the Naperville high school a year apart and were among eight people killed during the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

In a letter sent out to families on Tuesday, Neuqua Valley Principal Lance Fuhrer said it’s rare that a national tragedy hits the high school community.

"This hits home in many ways: Young people with potential, a friendship forged at our school, advancing their studies in college, attending a concert, and celebrating a birthday," Fuhrer wrote. "These are all things with which we can identify."

Students, staff and alumni will be invited to campus for a memorial service to honor Patino and Jurinek.

The date has not been set, but Fuhrer said it will be held after the individual services take place.